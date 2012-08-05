Obama told situation at Sikh temple is "under control"

WASHINGTON Aug 5 Senior U.S. officials told
President Barack Obama that the situation at a Sikh temple in
Wisconsin was "under control" after a shooting rampage there on
Sunday and the killing by police of the lone gunman.
Obama was briefed by counterterrorism adviser John Brennan,
FBI director Bob Mueller and White House Chief of Staff Jack
Lew. He later called Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, Oak Creek
Mayor Steve Scaffidi and the trustee of the Sikh temple,
Charanjeet Singh, to express condolences for the lives lost, the
White House said.
"He directed that the federal government assist as
appropriate in the investigation into the shooting," the White
House said. "The president said that he wanted to make sure that
as we denounce this senseless act of violence we also underscore
how much our country has been enriched by our Sikh community."