Obama calls India's Singh over Wisconsin shooting-White House

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE Aug 8 U.S. President Barack Obama called Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Wednesday to express his condolences over the shooting that killed six people at a Sikh temple in Wisconsin, the White House said.

"The two leaders spoke about their shared commitment to tolerance and religious freedom, and the president again reiterated his appreciation for the significant contribution that Sikhs make to the broader American community," Carney told reporters aboard Air Force One.

The gunman, 40-year-old Wade Page, killed himself after a police officer shot him in the stomach outside the temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, on Sunday. Investigators have not determined a motive for the rampage, in which four people were also wounded.