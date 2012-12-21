Four dead, 3 police wounded in Pennsylvania shooting - paper

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
Dec 21 Four people including the shooter were killed and three Pennsylvania state troopers were wounded on Friday during a shooting in Frankstown Township, Pennsylvania, the Altoona Mirror reported, citing the county prosecutor.
The gunman, two other men and a woman were killed, the newspaper said, citing Blair County District Attorney Richard Consiglio. The troopers were wounded in a shootout with the suspect, the newspaper said.
The shooting took place one week after a gunman killed 20 school children and six adults at an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut. Newtown held a moment of silence in remembrance on Friday, while the pro-gun lobby, the National Rifle Association, issued a statement in response to the Newtown shooting, urging armed guards at the nation's schools.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.