UPDATE 1-Four dead, 3 police injured in Pennsylvania shooting - paper

Dec 21 Four people were killed on Friday during a shooting in Frankstown Township, Pennsylvania, including the gunman, while three Pennsylvania state troopers were injured, the Altoona Mirror reported, citing the county prosecutor.

The gunman, two other men and a woman were killed, the newspaper said, citing Blair County District Attorney Richard Consiglio. The troopers were wounded in a shootout with the suspect, the newspaper said.

The shooting took place one week after a gunman killed 20 school children and six adults at an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut. Newtown held a moment of silence in remembrance on Friday, while the pro-gun lobby, the National Rifle Association, issued a statement in response to the Newtown shooting, urging armed guards at the nation's schools.

One trooper was hit in his bulletproof vest and another was hit by flying glass when the shooter fired on his car, the Mirror said. The third trooper was injured in a crash involving the suspect, the newspaper reported, citing Consiglio.

Calls to Consiglio's office by Reuters went unanswered.

Frankstown is about 100 miles (160 km) east of Pittsburgh.