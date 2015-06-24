China's Alibaba to remove listings with Confederate flag imagery

SHANGHAI, June 24 Chinese e-commerce giant
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd joined American retailers on
Wednesday in pledging to pull down links to products displaying
Confederate flag imagery in the wake of last week's mass
shooting at a historic black South Carolina church.
The Confederate battle flag has become a lightning rod for
outrage over the killing of nine black men and women at Emanuel
African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston last Wednesday.
Accused gunman Dylann Roof, a 21-year-old white man, is seen
posing with the flag in photos posted on a website reported to
be his.
"Alibaba Group prohibits listings of materials that are
ethnically or racially offensive across its platforms. As such,
we will be removing listings for flags, clothing and other
memorabilia that display the Confederate flag imagery,"
spokeswoman Rachel Chan told Reuters in an email.
Most Alibaba platforms, including the hugely popular Taobao
and Tmall online shopping sites, serve Chinese customers,
although platforms like Alibaba.com do focus on selling
Chinese-made products overseas.
The United States accounts for a small fraction of overall
sales for Alibaba, which is based in the Chinese city of
Hangzhou but listed in New York. The company has been more
focused on increasing the sale of American goods in China than
vice versa.
The decision to pull Confederate imagery comes after online
competitors Google Inc, Amazon.com Inc and
eBay Inc, and brick-and-mortar stalwarts Wal-Mart
Stores Inc and Sears Holdings Corp, said they
would do the same.
The scale of sales of Confederacy-related items on Alibaba
platforms was not immediately clear.
A search on Taobao for "Confederate flag" still produced a
lot of results on Wednesday. A search for the Chinese term for
"Nazi" produce a message stating that no results can be
displayed due to relevant laws and regulations. In English, the
search produces books about World War II.
Banned or illegal products are sometimes sold on Alibaba
platforms via code words or similar terms.
(Reporting by John Ruwitch and Jane Lanhee Lee; Editing by Nick
Macfie)