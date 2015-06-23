UPDATE 4-Amazon, Google join retailers in banning Confederate flag

(Adds Google announcement, analyst comments)
By Mari Saito
SAN FRANCISCO, June 23 Google Inc
joined Amazon.com Inc and eBay Inc on Tuesday
in pulling Confederate flag merchandise from their shopping
site, following brick and mortar retailers in reacting to last
week's racially motivated mass shooting at a historic black
South Carolina church.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Sears Holdings Corp
on Monday banned sales of products bearing the image of the
Confederate battle flag.
The "Stars and Bars" has become a lightning rod for outrage
over the killing of nine black men and women at Emanuel African
Methodist Episcopal church in Charleston last Wednesday. Accused
gunman Dylann Roof, a 21-year-old white man, is seen posing with
the flag in photos posted on a website reported to be his.
South Carolina lawmakers on Tuesday voted to open debate on
removing the flag from the State House grounds, after state
Governor Nikki Haley and others called for it to be taken down.
"We have determined that the Confederate flag violates our
ads policies, which don't allow content that's generally
perceived as expressing hate toward a particular group," a
Google representative said in an emailed statement sent to
Reuters.
A Google search for Confederate flags pulled up several
listings and sponsored ads promoting the flags. A similar search
on Amazon's website found tens of thousands of Confederate flags
and merchandise such as T-shirts and knives bearing the flag's
image.
Most of the flags and related products on Amazon, eBay and
Google ranged in price from $5 to $50. Clicking on some of the
Confederate flags and related items on Amazon's website took
users to an error page.
"Is this a big sacrifice for retailers? No. But,
symbolically, it's a good step," said David Satterfield, an
executive vice president of G.F. Blunting and Co, a strategic
communications firm in California.
"A significant percentage of your consumer base is
completely offended by what the flag stands for, and it doesn't
make sense carrying it," he said.
Separately, privately owned Valley Forge Flag, one of the
most prominent U.S. flag manufacturers, said on Tuesday it will
stop making and selling Confederate flags.
In announcing its decision to pull Confederate flags on
Tuesday, eBay said the banner had become a "contemporary symbol
of divisiveness and racism." The website, which carries
thousands of items bearing the flag, including clothing, will
immediately ban new listings of merchandise and tell sellers of
such merchandise that they have to stop.
Ebay does not break out sales of individual items sold on
its site, but sources said this involves a tiny amount of sales
for the company.
Analysts said it could take some time for online retailers
like eBay to remove merchandise posted by third-party sellers,
given the sheer volume of products listed. There are around 800
million listings globally on eBay.
E-commerce website Etsy also said it would remove
all flag-related merchandise from its marketplace, which lists
handmade and artisanal products.
Dollar Tree Inc, Family Dollar Stores Inc,
Dollar General and Target Corp said they do not
carry any Confederate flag-related merchandise.
Juda Engelmayer, a senior vice president of 5W Public
Relations in New York, said retailers' decisions to pull the
Confederate flag could face some pushback from a small group of
consumers, and noted this could have been considered years ago.
"This action is probably long overdue, but the retailers'
actions are probably going to be received positively," he said.
(Additional reporting by Nandita Bose and Nathan Layne in
Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio, Alan Crosby, Leslie Adler,
Jonathan Oatis and Phil Berlowitz)