UPDATE 1-Major U.S. flag makers to stop making Confederate flags

(Updates with two more flag makers)
By Edward McAllister
CHARLESTON, S.C., June 23 Prominent U.S. flag
makers said on Tuesday they will stop manufacturing and selling
Confederate battle flags in the wake of last week's attack on
worshipers at a black church in Charleston, South Carolina.
Reggie VandenBosch, vice president of sales at the privately
owned Valley Forge Flag, said the Pennsylvania-based company
came to the decision as pressure grew on South Carolina to
remove the banner from outside the State House in Columbia.
Annin Flagmakers, based in Roseland, New Jersey, announced
later on Tuesday that it too would stop making the flag used by
the pro-slavery Confederate states during the American Civil War
of the 1860s.
Eder Flag Manufacturing, a flag maker based in Wisconsin,
also said it would no longer sell or manufacture Confederate
flags because of the Charleston shooting.
While some in South Carolina see the flag as a reminder of
the state's proud history of defying federal authority, many
others view it as a shameful tribute to the institution of
slavery, once a pillar of the U.S. South's plantation economy.
"We hope that this decision will show our support for those
affected by the recent events in Charleston and, in some small
way, help to foster racial unity and tolerance in our country,"
Valley Forge Flag said in a statement.
The 133-year-old company sells millions of flags each year,
VandenBosch said, with Confederate flags making up only a tiny
slice of that business.
Annin makes some 10 million flags every year, and only about
1,000 of them are Confederate flags, said Mary Repke, the
company's vice president of marketing.
The flags are popular in Civil War re-enactments, she said.
According to Annin's website, the company supplied the U.S.
flags for Union troops during the Civil War, and an Annin flag
draped the coffin of slain U.S. President Abraham Lincoln.
According to Valley Forge Flag's website, its American flags
accompanied astronauts on Apollo space missions and landing
parties on the beaches of Normandy during World War Two.
Eder said it made its decision because longtime former owner
Eugene Eder fought in World War II "against the forces of
bigotry, hatred and tyranny" and wanted to produce American
flags as symbols of freedom and opportunity.
"Our hope moving forward is that all communities are able to
live together in unity so that everyone can experience the
freedom and opportunity for which Mr. Eder and so many other
veterans fought," said Jodi Goglio, chief operating officer, in
a statement.
Supporters say the Confederate flag is a reminder of South
Carolina's heritage and a memorial to Southern casualties during
America's 1861-65 Civil War.
The flag, however, has also long been embraced by white
supremacists. Last week, photos emerged online of Dylann Roof,
the 21-year-old white man charged with murdering nine worshipers
at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston,
posing with the flag.
The photographs prompted renewed calls for the Confederate
flag to be removed from the capitol grounds.
South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley on Monday called on
lawmakers to take down the flag, saying it does "not represent
the future of our great state." Wal-Mart Stores Inc and
Sears Holdings Corp said they would stop selling
products bearing the Confederate flag.
On Tuesday, online auction site eBay Inc said it
would ban Confederate flags and related items containing the
flag's image from its website as it had become a "contemporary
symbol of divisiveness and racism."
(Reporting by Edward McAllister. Additional reporting by Ellen
Wulfhorst; Editing by Sue Horton, Tiffany Wu and Andre Grenon)