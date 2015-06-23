South Carolina lawmakers push for Confederate flag debate

| COLUMBIA, S.C., June 23
COLUMBIA, S.C., June 23 South Carolina lawmakers
plan to introduce a resolution on Tuesday to begin a debate on
removing the Confederate flag from the State House grounds
following the killings last week of nine African-American
churchgoers allegedly by a white gunman.
Political leaders and civil rights organizations, including
Reverend Al Sharpton's National Action Network, also plan to
rally Tuesday in support of the measure on the steps of the
State House in Columbia, about 120 miles (190 km) from
Charleston, the site of Wednesday's shooting.
The battle flag of the pro-slavery Confederacy has become a
lightning rod for the outrage that has gripped the state over
the apparent racist motives behind the massacre. Federal
authorities are investigating the attack as a hate crime by
accused gunman Dylann Roof, 21, who posed with the flag in
photos posted online.
Opponents of flying the flag at the State House grounds
consider it an emblem of slavery that has become a rallying
symbol for racism and xenophobia in the United States.
Supporters see it is a symbol of the South's history and
culture, as well a memorial to the roughly 480,000 Confederate
casualties during the 1861-65 Civil War. That figure includes
the dead, wounded and prisoners.
Republican South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley said on
Monday the time was right to take down the flag, which was put
up at the State House a half century ago as resistance to
federal efforts to end segregation in the South was at its peak.
Haley called on lawmakers, whose normal legislative year
wraps up this week, to address the issue over the summer and
said she would order a special session if they did not.
The legislature will consider the state budget in Tuesday's
session but could also take up the flag issue.
Doug Brannon, a Republican House member, has said he plans
to introduce the legislation this summer. It would take approval
of a two-thirds majority vote by both chambers of the
legislature to undo the state law that requires the flag at the
capital.
That law was the result of a 2000 compromise that removed
the flag from its earlier position atop the State House.
The flag issue was showing signs of spilling over into
Mississippi, another of the seven former Confederate states.
House Speaker Philip Gunn said on Twitter that the Confederate
emblem in his state's flag had to go.
Virginia, which had also been part of the Confederacy, will
no longer allow specialty license plates for the Sons of
Confederate Veterans group that feature the flag, Governor Terry
McAuliffe said on Tuesday.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the biggest U.S. retailer, said
it is pulling all Confederate flag merchandise from its stores,
and Sears Holding Corp said it would remove Confederate
flags being sold by third parties on its website.
The shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church
last week came in a year of intense debate over U.S. race
relations, sparked by the killings of unarmed black men by
police officers in Ferguson, Missouri, New York City and
Baltimore. The outcry has spawned a reinvigorated civil rights
movement under the "Black Lives Matter" banner.
Roof was arrested on Thursday and charged with nine counts
of murder for the attack on "Mother Emanuel" church. He is the
apparent author of an online racist manifesto.
President Barack Obama will attend Friday's funeral of
Reverend Clementa Pinckney, a state senator and pastor of the
historic church. He was one of the nine people killed on
Wednesday.
(Additional reporting by Steve Holland in Washington and Nathan
Layne in Chicago; Writing by Frank McGurty; Editing by James
Dalgleish)