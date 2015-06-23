UPDATE 9-South Carolina governor calls for Confederate flag's removal

* 'It's time to remove the flag,' Haley says
By Harriet McLeod, Luciana Lopez and Alana Wise
CHARLESTON/COLUMBIA, S.C., June 22 South
Carolina Governor Nikki Haley on Monday called on lawmakers to
take down the Confederate battle flag at the state capitol
grounds, a week after a white gunman allegedly shot dead nine
black worshipers at a historic church.
The flag that has flown at the State House grounds in
Columbia for a half century became a fresh focus of criticism
after the Charleston church massacre. Federal authorities are
investigating the attack as a hate crime and an act of terrorism
by accused gunman Dylann Roof, 21, who posed with the flag in
photos posted online.
"It's time to move the flag from the capitol grounds,"
Haley, a Republican, told a news conference in the state
capital, about 100 miles (161 km) from the shooting.
"The flag, while an integral part of our past, does not
represent the future of our great state."
Haley called on lawmakers, whose normal legislative year
wraps up this week, to address the issue over the summer and
said she would order a special session if they did not.
The shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church
came in a year of intense debate over U.S. race relations
following the killings of unarmed black men by police officers,
which has sparked a reinvigorated civil rights movement under
the "Black Lives Matter" banner.
Opponents of flying the flag at the State House grounds
consider it an emblem of slavery that has become a rallying
symbol for racism and xenophobia in the United States.
Supporters, who fly the flag at their homes, wear it on
clothing and put it on bumper stickers, see it is a symbol of
the South's history and culture, as well a memorial to the
roughly 480,000 Confederate casualties during the 1861-65 Civil
War. That figure includes the dead, wounded and prisoners.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the biggest U.S. retailer, said
it is pulling all Confederate flag merchandise from its stores.
"We never want to offend anyone with the products that we
offer," spokesman Brian Nick said in a statement.
Sears Holding Corp said it would remove Confederate
flags being sold by third parties on its website.
U.S. senators Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham also urged
removal of the flag. Both are Republicans and Graham is seeking
the party's presidential nomination.
Among other Republicans, senators Lamar Alexander and Bob
Corker of Tennessee also called for the removal of the flag.
Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn said on Twitter that the
Confederate emblem in his state's flag had to go.
A group of both black and white leaders called for a rally
Tuesday at the State House to bring their demand to lawmakers.
"The only flag we should be worried about is the U.S. flag,"
said Carl Smith, a 29-year-old black man, standing outside the
church that was the site of the shooting. "Why would you support
a flag that represents division instead of a flag that unites
people?"
Roof was arrested on Thursday and charged with nine counts
of murder for allegedly gunning down members of a Bible study
group at the "Mother Emanuel" church. He is the apparent author
of an online racist manifesto.
'NOT CURED' OF RACISM
President Barack Obama in a podcast posted online on Monday,
said the killings showed the United States still had a long way
to go in addressing racism, using an epithet to make his point.
"We're not cured of it," Obama told Marc Maron, host of the
"WTF" podcast. "And it's not just a matter of it not being
polite to say 'nigger' in public. That's not the measure of
whether racism still exists."
Obama will attend Friday's funeral of Reverend Clementa
Pinckney, a state senator and pastor of the historic church, who
was one of the nine people killed on Wednesday.
The debate is not a new one for South Carolina, which raised
the flag over the State House in the early 1960s. The flag was
moved to its current location, on a lower flagpole on the
capitol grounds in 2000, a compromise at a time when some were
calling for it to be retired.
A spokesman for the Sons of Confederate Veterans, a group
that honors southern Civil War soldiers, called the move
premature.
"This is the very worst possible time to be considering
historic changes," said Ben Jones, the group's spokesman and a
former U.S. Representative from Georgia.
"Slavery, it ain't like it was a Southern sin," Jones said.
"It was a national American sin. It built Wall Street and the
American economy."
Earlier, South Carolina political and religious leaders
called for action on the flag at a press conference in North
Charleston, South Carolina, where a former police officer was
charged with murdering a black civilian by shooting him in the
back after he fled a traffic stop.
Several speakers said the flag's presence at the state's
capital sent an unappealing message about South Carolina.
"Ridding the flag from the front of the State House is a
start," said state Senator Marlon Kimpson, who is black.
