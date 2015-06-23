UPDATE 2-Wal-Mart, Sears to stop selling Confederate flag merchandise

(Adds comment from Sears spokesman)
June 22 Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Sears
Holdings Corp said they would stop selling products
bearing the Confederate flag, a week after a white gunman shot
nine dead at a historically black South Carolina church.
The move by the major retailers came the same day South
Carolina Governor Nikki Haley called on lawmakers to take down
the flag, considered by opponents to be a symbol of slavery and
racism, at the state capitol grounds.
The accused white gunman posed with the flag in photos
online. Supporters, who fly the flag or wear it on clothing, see
it as a symbol of the South's history and culture, as well a
memorial to the Confederate casualties during the 1861-65 Civil
War.
A Wal-Mart spokesman said the company does not want to
offend anyone with the products it offers.
"We have taken steps to remove all items promoting the
confederate flag from our assortment - whether in our stores or
on our website," spokesman Brian Nick said in a statement.
Wal-Mart's website still showed the flag and other
merchandise carrying the flag available for purchase.
Nick said Wal-Mart has a process in place which helps them
decide the merchandise they sell. Still, at times, items make
their way into their assortment improperly. "This is one of
those instances."
Sears, which operates Sears and Kmart stores, does not sell
confederate flags at its stores and has decided to remove sales
of such merchandise by third parties on its online marketplace,
said spokesman Chris Brathwaite.
"We are in the process of scrubbing our marketplace to pull
those items down," Brathwaite said.
A check on Target Corp's website did not show any
flags being sold. A spokeswoman said she is checking with the
company's merchandising team.
A search on Amazon.com found Confederate flags and
merchandise featuring flag designs sold by third parties on
Amazon's website and some shipped by Amazon on their merchants'
behalf. Amazon itself did not appear to be selling the flags or
related items.
The company did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
Rival Ebay Inc listed over 1,000 Confederate flags
and related items offered by third-party sellers on its web
site. The company could not be immediately reached for comment.
