TIMELINE-Mass shooting incidents in last 20 years

Aug. 5 Here is a timeline of some of the worst
shooting incidents carried out by one or two gunmen around the
world in the last 20 years:
March 13, 1996 - BRITAIN - Gunman Thomas Hamilton bursts
into a primary school in the Scottish town of Dunblane and
shoots dead 16 children and their teacher before killing
himself.
April 28, 1996 - AUSTRALIA - Martin Bryant unleashes modern
Australia's worst mass murder when he shoots dead 35 people at
the Port Arthur tourist site in the southern state of Tasmania.
April 1999 - UNITED STATES - Two heavily armed teenagers go
on a rampage at Columbine High School in Littleton, Denver,
shooting 13 students and staff before taking their own lives.
July 1999 - UNITED STATES - A gunman kills nine people at
two brokerages in Atlanta, after apparently killing his wife and
two children. He commits suicide five hours later.
June 2001 - NEPAL - Eight members of the Nepalese Royal
family are killed in a palace massacre by Crown Prince Dipendra
who later turns a gun on himself and dies few days later. His
youngest brother also died later, raising the death toll to 10.
April 26, 2002 - GERMANY - In Erfurt, eastern Germany,
19-year-old Robert Steinhauser opens fire after saying he was
not going to take a math test. He kills 12 teachers, a
secretary, two pupils and a policeman at the Gutenberg
Gymnasium, before killing himself.
October 2002 - UNITED STATES - John Muhammad and Lee Malvo
kills 10 people in sniper-style shooting deaths that terrorize
the Washington DC area.
Nov. 21, 2004 - UNITED STATES - Six people are killed when
Chai Soua Vang, a 35-year-old Hmong immigrant and naturalized
U.S. citizen, shoots eight people while deer hunting east of
Birchwood in northern Wisconsin. A truck driver from St. Paul,
Minn., Vang is sentenced to six consecutive life terms in
prison.
March 12, 2005 - UNITED STATES - Seven people are killed and
four wounded when Terry Michael Ratzmann opens fire at a Living
Church of God service at the Sheraton Hotel in Brookfield,
Wisconsin. Ratzmann, a 44-year-old computer technician, the
commits suicide.
April 16, 2007 - UNITED STATES - Virginia Tech, a university
in Blacksburg, Virginia, becomes site of the deadliest rampage
in U.S. history when a gunman kills 32 people and himself.
Oct. 7, 2007 - UNITED STATES - Six people are killed and one
wounded when Sheriff's Department Deputy Tyler James Peterson
goes on a shooting rampage at his ex-girlfriend's apartment, in
Crandon, Wisconsin. Peterson, 20, then shot and killed himself.
Nov. 7, 2007 - FINLAND - Pekka-Eric Auvinen kills six fellow
students, the school nurse, the principal and himself with a
handgun at the Jokela High School near Helsinki.
Sept. 23, 2008 - FINLAND - Student Matti Saari opens fire in
a vocational school in Kauhajoki in northwest Finland, killing
nine other students and one male staff member before killing
himself.
March 11, 2009 - GERMANY - A 17-year-old gunman dressed in
combat gear kills nine students and three teachers at a school
near Stuttgart. He also kills one other person at a nearby
clinic. He was later killed in a shoot-out with police. Two
additional passers-by were killed and two policemen seriously
injured, bringing the death toll to 16, including the gunman.
June 2, 2010 - BRITAIN - Gunman Derrick Bird opens fire on
people in towns across the rural county of Cumbria. Twelve
people are killed and 11 injured. Bird also killed himself.
Jan. 8, 2011 - UNITED STATES - Then-U.S. congresswomen
Gabrielle Giffords is target of an assassination attempt in
Arizona in which six people are killed and 13 wounded. A person
familiar with the case said this month that Jared Loughner, the
man accused of the killings and wounding Giffords, is set to
plead guilty in a Tucson court on Tuesday.
April 9, 2011 - NETHERLANDS - Tristan van der Vlis opened
fire in the Ridderhof mall in Alphen aan den Rijn, south of
Amsterdam, killing six before turning the gun on himself.
July 22, 2011 - NORWAY - Police seize a gunman who killed 69
people at a youth summer camp of Norway's ruling political
party, on the small, holiday island of Utoeya. Anders Behring
Breivik is later charged with the killings, as well as with an
earlier bombing in Oslo which killed eight people. The trial
ended last month with Breivik saying that his bombing and
shooting rampage was necessary to defend the country - prompting
a walk-out by relatives of his victims.
Dec. 13, 2011 - BELGIUM - Gunman Nordine Armani kills three
people, including a 17-month-old toddler, and wounds 121 in a
central square in the eastern city of Liege, before shooting
himself. The next day Belgian investigators find the body of a
woman in warehouse used by the gunman raising the death toll,
including the killer, to five.
Feb. 27, 2012 - UNITED STATES - A student opens fire in a
cafeteria at Chardon High School in Ohio, killing three students
and injuring two others before being arrested.
April 2, 2012 - UNITED STATES - A gunman, identified by
police as Korean-American One Goh, kills seven people and wounds
three others in a shooting rampage at a Christian college in
Oakland. The former nursing student pleaded not guilty to murder
and attempted murder charges.
July 20, 2012 - UNITED STATES - A masked gunman kills 14
people and wounds 50 others when he opens fire on moviegoers at
a showing of new Batman film "The Dark Knight Rises" in Aurora,
a suburb of Denver, Colorado.
Aug. 5, 2012 - UNITED STATES - A gunman shoots six people
dead during Sunday services at a Sikh temple in Oak Creek,
Wisconsin, before he is shot dead by a police officer.
Sources: Reuters and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel