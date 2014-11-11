UPDATE 1-Massachusetts school deploys 'shooter detection system'

(Recasts; adds quotes, details, changes dateline, previous
Boston)
By Daniel Lovering
METHUEN, Massachusetts Nov 11 A Massachusetts
school has introduced a security system designed to alert
authorities and administrators when shots are fired in the
building, the first of its kind in the United States, according
to the manufacturer.
The technology, adapted from a system in use by the U.S.
military in war zones, is being marketed to schools and other
public spaces across the country after a spate of deadly mass
shootings.
Authorities in Methuen, about 30 miles north of Boston,
demonstrated the Guardian Active Shooter Detection System on
Tuesday, when the school was closed for the Veterans Day
holiday, with a man firing blanks in the school's hallways.
After the shots rang out, police coordinated a response over
radios and an audience, which included Massachusetts Democratic
representative Niki Tsongas and police chiefs from across the
region, watched as circles pinpointing the shots appeared on a
floor plan projected in the school's auditorium.
"It is the responsibility of all of us to make sure our
schools are sanctuaries for learning," Tsongas said ahead of the
demonstration. "From Columbine to Sandy Hook, unspeakable acts
of violence have occurred in our schools, and gun violence is
now a major concern for our children, our educators and our
parents," she said.
U.S. schools have ramped up security in recent decades,
installing metal detectors and surveillance systems to counter a
surge in shootings. New England saw one of the worst such
attacks in 2012, when a gunman killed 20 elementary students and
six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown,
Connecticut.
James Alan Fox, a professor of criminology at Northeastern
University, said a system like the one in Methuen could lead to
fewer injuries and perhaps save lives.
Shooter Detection Systems' CEO Christian Connors said the
system was the first of its kind in the country, and that the
company was talking to the federal government about its wider
use. The system costs $50,000 to $100,000 for a school of
Methuen's size, Connors said.
The system consists of an outdoor acoustic system and 50 to
60 smoke-detector-size sensors installed in hallways and
classrooms, he said. It also uses infrared cameras to detect
muzzle flashes, he said.
The technology was developed with the Defense Advanced
Research Projects Agency, or DARPA, an arm of the U.S. Defense
Department, and Raytheon, which has deployed similar
systems in Iraq and Afghanistan, the company said.
(Editing by Richard Valdmanis and James Dalgleish)