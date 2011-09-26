UPDATE 1-Short interest rose in early September

MOVES-JPMorgan hires three senior bankers to corporate client banking unit
Feb 7 JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday it hired three senior bankers to its corporate client banking division, to serve companies in the southern United States.
NEW YORK, Sept 26 Bearish bets on major U.S. exchanges rose in the first half of September, suggesting investors added positions as the market declined.
Short interest on the Nasdaq rose 4.2 percent in the first half of September, the exchange said on Monday. Short bets on the New York Stock Exchange increased 5.5 percent.
Investors who sell securities short seek to profit from a decline in stock prices. Short-sellers borrow shares and then sell them in hope of buying them back at a cheaper price, pocketing the difference.
U.S. stock indexes declined in early September as investor worries over whether European leaders will be able to contain the region's debt crisis increased and as fears of another U.S. recession mounted. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Andrew Hay)
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint against Shire ViroPharma on Tuesday, accusing it of abusing government processes in order to fend off generic competition to its antibiotic Vancocin HCI, the agency said in a statement.
