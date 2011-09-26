Nasdaq short interest rises 4.2 pct in early Sept.

MOVES-Societe Generale names Millat head of sustainable investment solutions
Feb 7 Societe Generale's corporate and investment banking unit appointed Isabelle Millat to the newly created role of head of sustainable investment solutions.
NEW YORK, Sept 26 Short interest on the Nasdaq rose 4.2 percent in the first half of September, the exchange said on Monday.
Through Sept. 15, short interest rose to 7.86 billion shares from 7.54 billion shares as of Aug. 31.
Investors who sell securities short seek to profit from a decline in stock prices. Short-sellers borrow shares and then sell them in hope of buying them back at a cheaper price, pocketing the difference.
Feb 7 JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday it hired three senior bankers to its corporate client banking division, to serve companies in the southern United States.
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint against Shire ViroPharma on Tuesday, accusing it of abusing government processes in order to fend off generic competition to its antibiotic Vancocin HCI, the agency said in a statement.