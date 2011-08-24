Nasdaq short interest jumps in early August

NEW YORK Aug 24 Short interest on the Nasdaq rose 3.9 percent in the first half of August compared with the second half of July, the exchange said on Wednesday.

Through Aug. 15, short interest rose to 7.27 billion shares from 6.99 billion shares as of July 29.

Investors who sell securities short seek to profit from a decline in stock prices. Short-sellers borrow shares and then sell them in hope of buying them back at a cheaper price, pocketing the difference. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by James Dalgleish)