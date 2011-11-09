Nasdaq short interest falls in late October

NEW YORK Nov 9 Short interest on the Nasdaq fell 5.9 percent in the second half of October, the exchange said on Wednesday.

Through Oct. 31, short interest fell to 7.07 billion shares from 7.51 billion shares as of Oct. 14, the exchange said.

Investors who sell securities short seek to profit from a decline in stock prices. Short-sellers borrow shares and then sell them in hope of buying them back at a cheaper price, pocketing the difference. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Leslie Adler)