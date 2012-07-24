Nasdaq short interest dips in early July

NEW YORK, July 24 Short interest on the Nasdaq fell 0.5 percent in the first half of July, the exchange said on Tuesday.

Through July 13, short interest declined to 7.72 billion shares from 7.76 billion shares as of June 29.

Investors who sell securities short seek to profit from a decline in stock prices. Short-sellers borrow shares and then sell them in hope of buying them back at a cheaper price, pocketing the difference.