NYSE short interest drops in early October

NEW YORK Oct 25 Short interest on the New York Stock Exchange and NYSE Arca fell 1.8 percent in the first half of October, exchange data showed on Tuesday.

Through Oct. 14, short interest fell to about 14.67 billion shares from 14.94 billion shares as of Sept. 30.

Investors who sell securities short seek to profit from a decline in stock prices. Short-sellers borrow shares and then sell them in hope of buying them back at a cheaper price, pocketing the difference. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos)