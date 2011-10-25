NYSE short interest drops in early October

EU watchdog says too soon for new blockchain rules
LONDON, Feb 7 No specific European Union rules are needed to regulate blockchain for the time being given the sector's still limited reach, the bloc's securities watchdog said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK Oct 25 Short interest on the New York Stock Exchange and NYSE Arca fell 1.8 percent in the first half of October, exchange data showed on Tuesday.
Through Oct. 14, short interest fell to about 14.67 billion shares from 14.94 billion shares as of Sept. 30.
Investors who sell securities short seek to profit from a decline in stock prices. Short-sellers borrow shares and then sell them in hope of buying them back at a cheaper price, pocketing the difference. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos)
LONDON, Feb 7 No specific European Union rules are needed to regulate blockchain for the time being given the sector's still limited reach, the bloc's securities watchdog said on Tuesday.
* several of the automobiles plants, such as Melfi, Cassino and Sevel, maintained or improved performance and employees will receive an average bonus of around 1,320 euros
* Has filed an abbreviated new drug application with U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Clindamycin