NYSE short interest down in late Oct. -NYSE data

NEW YORK Nov 9 Short interest on the New York Stock Exchange and NYSE Arca fell 3.6 percent in the second half of October, exchange data showed on Wednesday.

Through Oct. 31, short interest fell to 14.2 billion shares from 14.7 billion shares as of Oct. 14.

Investors who sell equities short seek to profit from a decline in stock prices. Short-sellers borrow shares and then sell them in hope of buying them back at a cheaper price, pocketing the difference.

In October, the broad S&P 500 index .SPX posted its largest monthly percentage gain in 20 years. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Leslie Adler)