NYSE short interest increases in early September

NEW YORK, Sept 26 Short interest on the New York Stock Exchange rose 5.5 percent in the first half of September, the exchange said on Monday.

Through Sept. 15, short interest rose to 15.691 billion shares from 14.876 billion shares as of Aug. 31.

Investors who sell securities short seek to profit from a decline in stock prices. Short-sellers borrow shares and then sell them in hope of buying them back at a cheaper price, pocketing the difference.