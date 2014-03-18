Five U.S. states place contested locomotive order with Siemens

FRANKFURT, March 18 Germany's Siemens
said on Tuesday that five U.S. states had placed an order for 32
diesel-electric passenger locomotives worth about 165 million
euros ($230 million), one day after U.S. rival Caterpillar
said it planned to challenge the contract.
The contract includes options for another 225 locomotives,
Siemens said. The locomotives are to be built at Siemens' plant
in Sacramento, California and will be equipped with diesel
engines made by Cummins, it said.
Caterpillar announced on Monday that it had filed formal
complaints challenging the decision by its home state of
Illinois to give the contract to a partnership formed by Siemens
and Cummins Inc.