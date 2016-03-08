版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 9日 星期三 06:25 BJT

Sikorsky awarded $387 mln contract for 35 UH-60M helicopters

WASHINGTON, March 8 Sikorsky Aircraft Corp, a unit of Lockheed Martin Corp, was awarded a $387 million contract for 35 UH-60M helicopters, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of 2016, the Department of Defense said in its daily digest of major contract awards. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by James Dalgleish)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐