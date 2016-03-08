Sikorsky awarded $387 mln contract for 35 UH-60M helicopters

BRIEF-Bank Mutual Corp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.09
* Bank mutual corporation reports 10.5% increase in net income for the fourth quarter of 2016
WASHINGTON, March 8 Sikorsky Aircraft Corp, a unit of Lockheed Martin Corp, was awarded a $387 million contract for 35 UH-60M helicopters, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
The work is expected to be completed by the end of 2016, the Department of Defense said in its daily digest of major contract awards. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Vector announces commencement of notes offering of $850 million of senior secured notes due 2025
Jan 18 Mondelez International Inc said it will sell its most of its grocery business in Australia and New Zealand, including the Vegemite brand, to Australian dairy manufacturer Bega Cheese Ltd for A$460 million ($345.28 million).