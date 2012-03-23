UPDATE 1-SK Foods founder pleads guilty in fraud case

* Executive pleads guilty to racketeering, price fixing
* Salyer pleads guilty in Sacramento federal court
* Salyer may later move to withdraw plea
By P.J. Huffstutter
March 23 The founder of tomato processor SK
Foods in California o n F riday pleaded guilty to racketeering and
price fixing in a criminal case over a scheme to sell products
at inflated prices that ultimately forced up U.S. grocery bills.
Frederick Scott Salyer pleaded guilty to two counts of a 12
count indictment before Judge Lawrence K. Karlton at the U.S.
District Court for the Eastern District of California.
Salyer, 56, declined to comment to Reuters after the
hearing. He remains free on a $6 million bond.
A sentencing hearing before Karlton is scheduled for July
10. According to the plea agreement filed with the court on
Friday, the government and defendant agreed Salyer would serve
between four and seven years in prison.
If the judge sentences him to more than seven years, Salyer
may move to withdraw his plea, said assistant U.S. attorney
Matthew Segal.
A grand jury indicted Salyer in 2010 on a dozen charges -
including racketeering, conspiracy, obstruction of justice, wire
fraud and violating antitrust laws -- in a case that rocked the
California agricultural world.
Salyer's family is well known in Golden State farming lore:
a giant among cotton growers, the family had once controlled a
farmland empire nearly three times the size of San Francisco.
SK Foods sought bankruptcy protection in 2009, and was sold
to a firm based in Singapore. Salyer's criminal case, which was
scheduled for trial in April, had been expected to last at least
several months.
Salyer was charged with organizing and leading a conspiracy
to use more than $330,000 in bribes from 1998 to 2008 to
eliminate competition in the tomato processing world and secure
deals to sell his company's tomato paste, peppers and other
products to Kraft Foods Inc., Safeway Inc. and
Frito-Lay North America Inc., among others, according to court
documents.
During that time, according to court documents, Salyer and
some SK Foods officials tricked some food manufacturers into
buying tomato paste mislabeled to appear of a better quality.
The case in U.S. District Court, Eastern District of
California is United States of America v. Frederick Scott
Salyer, 10-cr-061.