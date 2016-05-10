版本:
The small cap squeeze: When more money chases fewer companies

By Chuck Mikolajczak and John McCrank
    NEW YORK, May 10 Shares of small companies have
always traded at a premium on Wall Street, where investors have
historically been rewarded for taking chances on the sometimes
high-flying stocks.
    But traders complain that the risks are getting higher and
the rewards harder to reap as fewer small companies come to
market and investors throw money at them almost indiscriminately
via index-following exchange traded funds.
    The combination of those two factors has cut into what
experts call liquidity - the ability of investors to trade at a
desirable price at any given time. 
    Traders at Hodges Fund, T. Rowe Price and other investment
firms say the lack of liquidity in small company stocks has
forced them to spread sales over weeks instead of minutes, eat
higher trading costs, buy higher, sell lower and hire their own
liquidity specialists to deal with the challenges. At times,
they have been shut out of shares of companies they wanted to
acquire, they say.
    Individual investors who buy small-cap mutual funds have
been paying the price, too. Small-cap companies have
underperformed large cap companies over the last six years, an
unusual lag during a period of market expansion, according to
data from Morningstar. Yet shares of small companies are far
more expensive, relative to their earnings, than those of bigger
companies. So far this year they are selling at an 86.2 percent
premium over large companies; a 32.7 percent spread is more
typical. 
    "What you're seeing now are big swings often on no news on
small-cap equities on a daily basis and it's not uncommon for
something to move up 5 or 10 percent on seemingly meaningless
news," said Whitney George, chairman of Sprott USA, an asset
management company. 
    Liquidity in the small-cap end of the stock market has been
deteriorating for years. But two factors have made that worse: 
With more startups staying private or selling themselves
outright to larger companies, there are fewer new small company
stocks on exchanges. The authoritative and imprecisely named
Wilshire 5000 index, which claims to hold "all U.S. equities
with readily available prices," covers just over 3,700
companies, near its long-term low.
    Meanwhile, investments in index-following mutual funds and
exchange traded funds have exploded. U.S.-listed domestic equity
ETFs now sit on $1.3 trillion in assets; they had $288 billion
in 2006. Since 2007, assets have almost quadrupled in small-cap
index ETFs, which often are required to buy or sell stocks in
their target index regardless of price and may be squeezing out
other traders. Small companies with high ETF ownership have
lower liquidity than similar companies without big ETF play,
according to a 2014 study by Sophia Hamm, an assistant professor
at Ohio State University.
    Since 2008, small-cap stocks have traded at bid-ask spreads
eight times as wide as the spreads of large company stocks,
according to Ana Avramovic, analyst for Credit Suisse Trading
Strategy in New York. Before 2008 they more typically traded at
spreads five times as wide.
    Even small trades can create exaggerated price moves and
force fund managers to decide between an undesirable price or a
smaller-than-intended position. 
    "We go in and we start buying it and within a day or two the
stock moves and runs away from us," said Eric Marshall, research
director at Hodges Capital Management in Dallas. "We want to
have a 1 percent or 2 percent position in that stock and we end
up with a 25-basis-point position," he said, meaning 0.25
percent. 
    Selling when everyone is dumping a stock can be even more
fraught. Stephen Massocca, chief investment officer at Wedbush
Equity Management LLC in San Francisco, says he sometimes does
not buy as much as he would like of a specific company because
he fears not being able to sell it when he wants to. He recently
limited a biotech stock purchase to about half of what he might
otherwise buy because "I wanted a manageable position when it
came time to sell" so he would not get stuck with unsold shares.
    Fund companies have turned to more sophisticated strategies
to place their trades - bunching them into earnings reporting
season days when there is more trading than usual and turning to
off-exchange private marketplaces known as "dark pools." 
    Stuart George, head of equity trading for Delaware
Investment, which manages about $166 billion, said his firm uses
"time-slicing" - spreading trades out throughout a day and
sometimes, more than a day. Some high-volume trades of small cap
stocks can take as long as several weeks, he said. 
    At T. Rowe Price, trader Chris Carlson said he clumps his
small-cap trades at the end of the day, when liquidity improves
as funds have to settle their accounts and price their
portfolios. Nonetheless, he said he finds himself spending a few
more cents per share for many of his small company trades.
    The lack of liquidity and outsized stock moves can be
problematic for the issuing companies as well, according to Tim
Quast, president of Modern Networks IR in Denver, which does
data analytics and works on behalf of public companies.
    When low volume whip-saws a company's share price, its
treasurer cannot use the equity market as a barometer of value,
or even attract investors who may stick to stocks with ample
trades.
    For example, Kevin Mahn, a portfolio manager and chief
investment officer at Hennion & Walsh Asset Management, said
that because he invests only in companies with adequate
liquidity, he tends to stay away from the smallest 700 or so
companies in the Russell 2000 small cap stock index.
    "I don't go into the microcap names," he said. 

    
 (Reporting by John McCrank and Chuck Mikolajczak; additional
reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; editing by Linda Stern and Dan
Grebler)

