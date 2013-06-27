版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 28日 星期五 02:27 BJT

CORRECTED-U.S. Senate committee to examine Smithfield-Shuanghui deal

(Corrects Larry Pope's title in second paragraph to Chief Executive Officer instead of Chairman)

WASHINGTON, June 27 The proposed purchase of Smithfield Foods the world's largest pork processor, by Shuanghui International of China will be examined at a July 10 hearing of the Senate Agriculture Committee, chairwoman Debbie Stabenow said on Thursday.

Smithfield Chief Executive Officer Larry Pope was scheduled to testify. Other witnesses have not been announced.

The hearing, "Smithfield and Beyond: Examining Foreign Purchases of American Food Companies" will look at how the government review of such takeovers account for food safety and protection of American technologies and intellectual property. (Reporting by Charles Abbott; editing by Ros Krasny and Bob Burgdorfer)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐