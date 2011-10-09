Police, protesters clash at U.S. capital museum

* No injuries, one arrest, one person pepper-sprayed
* Group calls pepper-spraying 'outrageous'
By Xavier Briand
WASHINGTON, Oct 8 Authorities shut down
Washington's popular National Air and Space Museum on Saturday
afternoon after antiwar protesters tried to enter the building
and clashed with guards, a museum spokeswoman said.
One person was arrested during the melee at the Smithsonian
museum involving between 150 and 200 protesters and six guards,
museum spokeswoman Isabel Lara said.
"There was a lot of shoving going on," Lara said, adding
one of the guards was surrounded and used pepper spray before
the demonstrators were moved outside. She said she was not
aware of any injuries.
The shoving match broke out in a vestibule between two
glass doors at the museum entrance after guards told the
protesters they could not enter with signs, Lara said.
Protest organizers said the attempt to enter the museum on
the National Mall was part of the Occupy D.C. antiwar
demonstrations that began on Thursday on the 10th anniversary
of the start of the Afghanistan war.
"Along with the Occupy Wall Street movement, it represents
an upswell of people taking to the street around the country to
demand social and economic justice as well as an end to the
immoral wars in Iraq and Afghanistan," organizers said in an
e-mail sent to Reuters.
"It is outrageous that the security guard of a major museum
in America pepper sprayed Americans as they entered the museum.
The drones housed in this museum and the pepper spraying of
Americans at the door are clear evidence of repression in
America," Retired Colonel Ann Wright said in the e-mail.
Drones are armed tactical unmanned planes used by the U.S.
government to track and attack insurgents overseas.
The museum, which draws 8 million visitors a year and is
the most visited Smithsonian Institution museum, was shut down
at 3:15 p.m. (1915 GMT). Lara said it would reopen on Sunday.
NYC PROTESTERS MAY EXPAND
Anti-Wall Street protests continued in New York City on
Saturday and in other U.S. cities, although crowds outside New
York have been much smaller.
"We're tired of other people controlling, or thinking they
control, our lives and our livelihoods," said Kristin Thompson,
a 22-year-old preschool teacher and one of 100 protesters in
Mobile, Alabama.
In Santa Fe, New Mexico, about 250 protesters lined the
streets outside a Bank of America branch, waving signs at
passing vehicles.
Participants said they had been summoned via social network
Internet sites, labor organizers, the liberal website
MoveOn.org and members of the local Green Party.
"We are all in this together," said Ramona Beene, 45, who
owns a cake company.
She said her two college-age children were "spending
thousands of dollars and won't have jobs after they graduate."
In New York, hundreds of protesters marched from lower
Manhattan to Washington Square Park in the Greenwich Village
neighborhood -- the site of protests against the Vietnam War in
the 1960s and 1970s -- to discuss expanding their encampment to
other sites.
Lucas Vasquez, a student leading the march, said protesters
were looking at expanding into Washington Square and Battery
Parks, but stressed, "We're not going to give up Liberty Plaza"
-- the protesters' name for Zuccotti Park near Wall Street,
where about 250 have camped out around the clock.
"It's sometimes hard to move around there. We have a lot of
people," he said.
(Additional reporting by Edith Honan and Ray Sanchez in New
York, Peter Cooney in Washington, Dennis Carroll in Santa Fe
and Kelli Dugan in Mobile; Editing by Peter Cooney))