U.S. surgeon general calls for end of tobacco epidemic

CHICAGO Jan 17 Fifty years after the first U.S.
surgeon general's report declared smoking a hazard to human
health, the tally of smoking-related effects keeps rising, with
liver and colorectal cancers, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis and
even erectile dysfunction joining the list, according to a
report released on Friday.
The report, the first in more than a decade, found that
smoking has killed more than 20 million Americans prematurely in
the last half century, and warns that, if current trends
continue, another 5.6 million children are at risk of dying
prematurely.
Although adult smoking rates have fallen to the current 18
percent from 43 percent of Americans in 1965, each day, more
than 3,200 youths under the age 18 try their first cigarette,
the report found.
"Enough is enough," acting Surgeon General Dr Boris Lushniak
said in a telephone interview. "We need to eliminate the use of
cigarettes and create a tobacco-free generation."
Lushniak is calling on businesses, state and local
governments, and society as a whole, to end smoking within a
generation through hard-hitting media campaigns, smoke-free air
policies, tobacco taxes, unhindered access to cessation
treatment and more spending by state and local governments on
tobacco control.
"It's not just the federal lead on this anymore," he said.
"To get this done, we have to go to industry. We have to go to
healthcare providers and remind them that this problem is not
yet solved."
The report, dubbed The Health Consequences of Smoking, 50
Years of Progress, details the growing science showing the
diseases and health conditions caused by smoking since Dr Luther
Terry issued the landmark report on Jan. 11, 1964, that first
confirmed smoking tobacco caused lung cancer.
In that first report, only lung cancer was associated with
smoking.
"We're up to 13 right now - 13 different cancers associated
with smoking in 2014," Lushniak said.
The new report adds liver and colorectal cancer to that
list, but it also details several other conditions caused by
smoking, including diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis and impaired
immune function, and cleft palate in infants.
And in a startling statistic, the report found that exposure
to secondhand smoke increases the risk of stroke by 20 to 30
percent.
"It really is astonishing that even 50 years in, we are
finding new ways that tobacco maims and kills people," Dr Thomas
Frieden, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention, said in a telephone interview.
He said the report found that smoking costs the nation $130
billion in direct medical expenses each year.
Frieden reiterated that tobacco control efforts have saved
as many as 8 million lives in the past 50 years, but stressed
that much more needs to be done to eliminate smoking, which
remains the leading cause of preventable death in the United
States.
He called on states to increase their investment in smoking
prevention. Frieden said states get $80 per capita from tobacco
companies related to a major legal settlement in 1998, in which
big tobacco makers agreed to pay $206 billion to 46 states to
help pay the costs of treating ailing smokers.
Although the CDC recommends that states spend at least $12
per person on tobacco control, states, "actually only spend
about $1.50, and it's been decreasing in recent years," Frieden
said.
Harold Wimmer, president and chief executive of the American
Lung Association, said the new report, coming on the heels of
the 50th anniversary of the landmark 1964 report, present an
opportunity for renewed political commitment to ending the
tobacco epidemic.
"The progress of the last 50 years, including cutting
smoking rates by more than half and preventing 8 million
premature deaths, only came about through intense and sustained
action," Wimmer said. "Only a recommitment to a heightened level
of action will enable us to finish the job."
Last week, the group called on political leaders to commit
to cutting smoking rates to less than 10 percent of the
population in a decade and to protect all Americans from
secondhand smoke within five years.
The report briefly touched on the increasingly controversial
topic of electronic or e-cigarettes - devices designed to
deliver nicotine through vapor instead of tobacco smoke. It
noted that major tobacco companies, including Altria Group Inc
, best known for its Marlboro brand; Reynolds American Inc
, maker of Camel cigarettes; and Lorillard Inc,
maker of Newport cigarettes, have invested in the products.
Previous studies have suggested that people can use the
devices as smoking cessation tools, but some public health
advocates worry that e-cigarettes might introduce more people to
nicotine, the addicting chemical found in tobacco. Electronic
devices that feature fruit and candy flavors are even more
worrying, critics say, because they could introduce children to
smoking.
And there are still questions about the safety of the vapors
released by the devices.
Lushniak said there is not enough information about the
long-term effects of the products, or whether their use might
delay people from quitting or lead former smokers to relapse.
Health groups and state attorneys general have been pressuring
the FDA to impose regulations on the devices.
Altria said in a statement that it supports the FDA's
authority to regulate e-cigarettes as an extension of its power
to regulate tobacco.
"Our tobacco companies continue to focus on developing
lower-risk products that appeal to adult tobacco consumers and
see this as an important business opportunity under FDA
regulation," the company added.