UPDATE 1-US surgeon general declares youth smoking an "epidemic"

* Study says 1 in 4 American high school seniors smokes
* 9 out of 10 current smokers started before age 18
* Report criticizes tobacco companies for targeting youth
* Spending on tobacco marketing has almost doubled since
1998
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, March 8 Smoking among America's
youth has reached epidemic proportions, starting them on the
path to a lifetime of addiction, the U.S. surgeon general's
office said in its first report on youth smoking since 1994.
Among U.S. high school seniors, one in four is a regular
cigarette smoker, and because few high school smokers are able
to quit, some 80 percent will continue to smoke as adults,
according to the report released on Thursday.
"Today, more than 600,000 middle school students and 3
million high school students smoke. We don't want our children
to start something now that they won't be able to change later
in life," Surgeon General Dr. Regina Benjamin said in the
report, which details the scope, health consequences and
influences that lead to youth tobacco use.
An estimated 3,800 kids pick up their first cigarette every
day and 9 in 10 current smokers started before the age of 18.
Some 99 percent of all first-time tobacco use happens by the age
of 26, exposing young people to the long-term health effects of
smoking, such as lung cancer and heart disease.
"This report highlights the urgent need to employ proven
methods nationwide that prevent young people from smoking and
encourage all smokers to quit, including passage of smoke-free
laws, increases in tobacco excise taxes and fully funded tobacco
prevention programs," John Seffrin, chief executive officer of
the American Cancer Society and the American Cancer Society
Cancer Action Network, said in a statement.
Although U.S. smoking rates have fallen since 1964, when the
surgeon general issued the first health warnings on smoking,
progress in curbing youth smoking has stalled in the past decade
just as marketing efforts aimed at youth continues to climb.
Smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in the
United States, killing more than 1,200 people every day. And for
every tobacco-related death, two new "replacement" smokers under
the age of 25 take up the habit.
The report criticized tobacco companies for
targeting youth, saying the industry spends more than $1 million
an hour - over $27 million per day - in marketing and promoting
tobacco products.
According to the report, advertising messages that make
smoking appealing to young people are widespread, and
advertising for tobacco products is prominently displayed in
retail stores and online.
"Targeted marketing encourages more young people to take up
this deadly addiction every day," U.S. Department of Health and
Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius said in a statement.
"This administration is committed to doing everything we can do
to prevent our children from using tobacco."
Tobacco companies are spending more than $10 billion a year
marketing their products - almost double the amount they spent
in 1998 - but they have also stepped up their efforts to block
policies aimed at reducing smoking, said Danny McGoldrick, vice
president for research at the Campaign for Tobacco-free Kids.
He pointed to tobacco companies' victory last week in
federal court blocking a requirement by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration to add graphic warning labels to cigarette packs.
McGoldrick said tobacco marketing expenditures have risen in
spite of restrictions imposed by the 1998 legal settlement
between U.S. states and the tobacco companies.
"We have a constant battle on our hands," McGoldrick said by
telephone. Much of tobacco marketing dollars concentrates on
convenience stores, he said. Studies show that two-thirds of
U.S. teenagers visit such retail outlets at least once a week
and the price discounts and exposure to tobacco advertising
increase youth smoking.
Tobacco companies were quick to defend their
practices.
Altria Group, parent of companies Philip Morris USA,
U.S. Smokeless Tobacco and John Middleton, said it markets to
adults who use to tobacco through age-verified direct
communications and in retail stores.
"The vast majority of our marketing expenditures come in the
form of price promotions," the company said in a statement.
Altria said its tobacco companies worked to help enact the
Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act of 2009,
noting it was one of the few tobacco companies that did.
But U.S. public health officials said more is needed to curb
youth smoking.
"We can and must continue to do more to accelerate the
decline in youth tobacco use," Dr. Howard Koh, assistant
secretary for health at HHS said in a statement. "Until we end
the tobacco epidemic, more young people will become addicted,
more people will die and more families will be devastated by the
suffering and loss of loved ones."
The full report can be found at www.surgeongeneral.gov