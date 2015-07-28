Wall Street not giving up on U.S. social impact bonds

| July 28
July 28Wall Street firms like Deutsche Bank
, Santander Bank and Bank of America are still
interested in backing U.S. social impact bonds, despite the
failure of the first such initiative.
Social-impact bonds allow private capital to be funneled
into philanthropic projects usually funded by governments and
charities. Investors receive a return based on whether a project
saves public money by addressing the social issue it targets.
Goldman Sachs helped to fund the first such program
in the United States three years ago, a $9.6 million plan to
reduce recidivism among teenagers at New York's Rikers Island
jail.
Last month, the program's third-party monitor, the nonprofit
Vera Institute, pulled the plug. It announced the initiative,
originally intended to run for four years, would shut down in
August after failing to hit its goal to cut repeat offenses by
10 percent. Goldman lost $1.2 million and Bloomberg
Philanthropies - a partner in the project - lost $6 million,
which would have been recouped had the program met its goals.
Still, the idea of social impact bonds, also called pay for
performance contracts, has appeal for those who continue to
participate in and seek deals in that space, officials at the
firms told Reuters.
"We are certainly not going to distance ourselves from our
explorations into doing social impact bonds because of what
happened here," said Gary Hattem, head of Deutsche Bank's global
finance group. "This is the frontier of something."
Social impact bonds started in the UK as a product to sell
to wealth management clients. There are seven projects in the
United States, out of 40 worldwide, representing over $70
million, according to the Rockefeller Foundation's social
finance group.
The Goldman prison deal was uniquely challenging because of
how difficult it is to reform in the disruptive environment at
Rikers, said John Roman, a senior fellow at the Urban Institute.
Goldman expects to receive initial results from its second
social impact bond, a $4.6 million program launched in 2013 in
Utah aimed at helping children from low-income families in the
next few weeks.
Additionally, the firm has helped fund two other programs -
a $27 million initiative in Massachusetts intended to keep
juveniles who have left jail from returning and a $16.9 million
program in Chicago designed to help low-income families prepare
their children for kindergarten.
Northern Trust, which is a senior lender along with Goldman
in the Chicago program, is pursuing opportunities in the social
impact bond space despite the complexity of the transactions,
said Connie Lindsey, head of corporate social responsibility and
global diversity and inclusion at Northern Trust.
"We hope that transaction structuring will become more
standardized and require less time for transactions to close,"
she wrote in an e-mail to Reuters. Some projects have taken more
than a year to implement, executives have told Reuters.
Because each social impact bond program is unique and
involves multiple different private, nonprofit and government
partners, they can be complex to set up, said Gwen Robinson,
managing director, community development at Santander Bank,
which helped fund a $3.5 million social impact bond to address
homelessness in Massachusetts last year. It may take some time
to standardize the process.
"I wouldn't be surprised if it takes five, six or 10 years
before there is real critical mass," she said.
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Andrew Hay)