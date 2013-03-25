U.S. soda sales decline accelerated in 2012 -report

UPDATE 2-China anti-graft body probing chief insurance regulator
* Xiang is most senior financial regulator under probe to date
March 25 The decline in U.S. sales of carbonated soft drinks accelerated last year as more consumers reached for alternatives, according to a leading beverage industry newsletter.
Total sales volume fell 1.2 percent in 2012 to 9.17 billion cases, according to Beverage Digest. That compares with declines of 1 percent in 2011 and 0.5 percent in 2010.
Excluding fast-growing energy drinks such as Red Bull and Monster Beverage Corp products, soda volume would have fallen 1.7 percent, the newsletter said.
By company, Coca-Cola Co and Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc each gained 0.1 percentage point of market share, while PepsiCo Inc's share slipped by 0.4 percentage points.
* Xiang is most senior financial regulator under probe to date
DUBAI, April 9 Iran's top security body is still reviewing the Iran Petroleum Contract (IPC) model, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Sunday, as the contracts aimed at attracting foreign investors appear to face fresh delays.
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct