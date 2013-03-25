版本:
U.S. soda sales decline accelerated in 2012 -report

March 25 The decline in U.S. sales of carbonated soft drinks accelerated last year as more consumers reached for alternatives, according to a leading beverage industry newsletter.

Total sales volume fell 1.2 percent in 2012 to 9.17 billion cases, according to Beverage Digest. That compares with declines of 1 percent in 2011 and 0.5 percent in 2010.

Excluding fast-growing energy drinks such as Red Bull and Monster Beverage Corp products, soda volume would have fallen 1.7 percent, the newsletter said.

By company, Coca-Cola Co and Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc each gained 0.1 percentage point of market share, while PepsiCo Inc's share slipped by 0.4 percentage points.
