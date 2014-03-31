U.S. soda sales decline worsened in 2013-Beverage Digest

NEW YORK, March 31 The decline in U.S. sales of
carbonated soft drinks accelerated in 2013, according to a
leading beverage industry newsletter.
Total sales volume fell 3 percent in 2013 to 8.9 billion
cases, the ninth straight year of decline, according to Beverage
Digest. That compares with declines of 1.2 percent in 2012 and 1
percent in 2011.
By company, Coca-Cola Co and Dr Pepper Snapple Group
Inc each gained market share, according to Beverage
Digest, while PepsiCo Inc's lost market share.
