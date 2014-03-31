版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 1日 星期二 01:45 BJT

U.S. soda sales decline worsened in 2013-Beverage Digest

NEW YORK, March 31 The decline in U.S. sales of carbonated soft drinks accelerated in 2013, according to a leading beverage industry newsletter.

Total sales volume fell 3 percent in 2013 to 8.9 billion cases, the ninth straight year of decline, according to Beverage Digest. That compares with declines of 1.2 percent in 2012 and 1 percent in 2011.

By company, Coca-Cola Co and Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc each gained market share, according to Beverage Digest, while PepsiCo Inc's lost market share. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)
