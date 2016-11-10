Cook County, home to Chicago, approves sugar tax in growing trend

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 10 Chicagoans and other residents
of Cook County will see soft-drink prices rise after a new tax
on sugary beverages was narrowly approved by county officials on
Thursday, aimed at both addressing health issues linked to sugar
consumption and trimming a budget shortfall.
Cook County, with about 5.2 million residents, is the most
populous municipality so far to implement a tax on sugary
drinks. Voters in San Francisco and two other northern
California cities, Oakland and Albany, approved similar measures
on Tuesday.
The Cook County tax will be a penny per ounce.
Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York, whose
effort to limit the size of sugary drinks sold in New York was
struck down by a court, is among wealthy individuals who
contributed to campaigns in favor of the sugar tax in San
Francisco.
The consumption of added sugar in foods and beverages has
been linked to obesity and type 2 diabetes. The World Health
Organization, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the
American Heart Association have all recommended reducing
consumption of soda as a way to cut down on added sugars.
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle cited the WHO
recommendations and also said the tax would put the county on a
stable financial footing.
"This is an option that reflects our commitment to public
health," she said at the public board meeting.
The penny-per-ounce tax is expected to generate $74.6
million for Cook County in the coming 2017 fiscal year.
The Cook County Coalition Against Beverage Taxes, whose
members include convenience-store operator 7-Eleven Inc and
various business trade groups representing the beverage, food,
grocery and restaurant industries, in a statement called the
measure a "regressive tax on working families" that will result
in higher grocery bills and lower incomes.
The tax was passed in a 9-8 vote of Cook County's
commissioners, the region's governing board. One board member
was absent.
The rising trend for taxes on sweetened drinks has prompted
beverage industry giants like PepsiCo Inc and Coca-Cola
Co to spend billions of dollars on advertising and
lobbying campaigns against the measures.
Shares of PepsiCo Inc and Coca-Cola Co have
fallen 2 percent so far this week. Competitor Dr Pepper Snapple
Group was down 4 percent this week.
Beverage makers have largely weathered such taxes in places
like Mexico, which introduced a soda tax in 2014, as sales of
other products including water rise.
Chicago already has a tax on retail sales of soft drinks in
cans or bottles and on wholesale syrups for fountain drinks.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Leslie Adler)