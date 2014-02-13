Calif. lawmaker proposes warning labels for sugary drinks

| SACRAMENTO, Calif.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. Feb 13 All sodas and other
sugar-sweetened drinks sold in California would be required to
carry warning labels for obesity, diabetes and tooth decay under
a bill introduced in Sacramento on Thursday, backed by several
public health advocacy groups.
If passed, caloric drinks would join tobacco and alcohol
products in carrying health warning labels in California, the
nation's most populous state and a legislative trend-setter.
Proponents say the first-of-its kind effort takes aim at the
epidemic of obesity in the United States, where 35.7 percent of
adults and 16.9 percent of children aged 2 to 19 are obese,
according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A growing body of research has identified sugary drinks as
the biggest contributors to added, empty calories in the
American diet, and as a major culprit in a range of costly
health problems associated with being overweight.
The proposal is expected to face stiff opposition from the
beverage industry, which has fought efforts elsewhere to clamp
down on the consumption of high-calorie beverages ranging from
soda to sports drinks.
In New York City in 2012, then-Mayor Michael Bloomberg
spearheaded a ban on sales of large sugary drinks, but the move
was later declared illegal by a state judge after a legal
challenge by soft drink makers and a restaurant group.
New York's highest court has agreed to hear an appeal.
San Francisco voters may decide on a ballot initiative that
would impose a 2-cents-per-ounce tax on sodas and other drinks
with added sugar sold there, but two other California cities
failed in their attempts to impose a special soda tax, as did
the ski resort town of Telluride, Colorado.
The American Beverage Association, which represents industry
leaders such as Coca-Cola Co, PepsiCo Inc and Dr
Pepper Snapple Group Inc, has said raising taxes and
restricting soft drink consumption will not necessarily lead to
a healthier population.
Critics of such moves have derided them for what they call
the rise of the "nanny state".
EDUCATION
But supporters of the legislation introduced on Thursday by
California state Senator Bill Monning, a Democrat from Carmel,
said the labels merely provide consumers with information they
should have to make healthy, informed choices.
"This is about education," said Harold Goldstein, executive
director of the California Center for Public Health Advocacy,
which is supporting the measure along with the California
Medical Association and other health groups in the state.
Obesity accounts for nearly $200 billion a year in U.S.
medical spending, more than 20 percent of national healthcare
costs, according to a 2012 report in the Journal of Health
Economics. It also is linked to lower worker productivity and
diminished quality of life.
Monning compared his proposed labeling with warnings carried
on tobacco and alcohol products.
"When the science is this conclusive, the state of
California has a responsibility to take steps to protect
consumers," he said in a statement.
By the sheer magnitude of California's economy, requiring
safety labels on sodas sold there would likely influence other
states or the federal government to follow suit.
Under the bill, all beverage containers with added
sweeteners that have 75 calories or more per 12 ounces must
carry a label that reads: State of California Safety Warning:
Drinking beverages with added sugar(s) contributes to obesity,
diabetes and tooth decay".
Goldstein said the requirement would effectively apply to
any sugar-sweetened bottled and canned sodas, energy drinks,
sports drinks, vitamin water and iced teas, all of which he said
have been marketed more aggressively by beverage makers in
recent years.
The label text was developed by a national panel of
nutrition and public health experts, he said.
Supporters of the measure cite research showing sodas and
other sugary drinks account for 43 percent of added calories in
the American diet over the past 30 years.
Drinking just one soda a day increases an adult's likelihood
of being overweight by 27 percent and a child's by 55 percent,
while a soda or two a day increases the risk of diabetes by 26
percent, medical studies show.
Unless current trends are reversed, health advocates say,
one in three U.S. children born after the year 2000 - and nearly
half of Latino and African-American children - will develop
type-2 diabetes in their lifetimes.
Other health risks linked with obesity include heart
disease, cancer and asthma.