CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-US offers aid for world's biggest solar plant

LOS ANGELES, April 18 The U.S. Department of
Energy is offering a conditional commitment for a $2.1 billion
loan guarantee to support what will be the world's biggest
solar power plant, the government's largest commitment to date
for solar energy.
The aid will support construction of the first two units of
Solar Trust of America LLC's 1,000 megawatt solar thermal
Blythe Solar Power Project, the DOE said on Monday. Solar Trust
of America is a joint venture between German companies Solar
Millennium AG and Ferrostaal AG.
"For the first time in mankind's history, a solar power
facility will be built at a scale and output capacity equal to
the very largest coal-fired and nuclear power plants operating
in the world today," Solar Trust of America Chief Executive Uwe
Schmidt said on a conference call with reporters.
The first two units of the project near Blythe, California
are capable of producing 484 MW of electricity using solar
thermal trough technology. The project will create over 1,000
construction jobs, 80 operations jobs, and will avoid
greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to those generated by about
123,000 vehicles.
Solar Millennium's technology makes electricity by using
trough-shaped mirrors to heat a fluid that generates steam that
turns a turbine. The Blythe project's total pricetag is
estimated at north of $6 billion, with the first phase costing
about $2.8 billion.
The announcement came a week after the federal program to
support clean energy technologies escaped the axe in the final
U.S. budget agreement for the current fiscal year.
Since then, the Energy Department has announced commitments
to help fund two other large solar projects in California. The
government finalized a $1.6 billion loan guarantee for
BrightSource Energy Inc's Ivanpah solar thermal project on
April 11, and a day later announced a conditional commitment
for a $1.187 billion loan guarantee for a SunPower Corp 250 MW photovoltaic power plant.
California Gov. Jerry Brown last week signed a law that
sets the state's renewable energy target at one third of total
electricity generation by 2020.
The DOE loan guarantee program for renewable energy has
provided funding for projects whose new technologies have had
difficulty securing financing from traditional lending sources.
Since the financial crisis, lenders have been less willing to
take on the risk of pouring money into unproven technologies.
"Today we are in a global race to develop and deploy clean
energy technologies," Energy Secretary Steven Chu said on a
conference call with reporters to announce the loan commitment.
"When we rev up the great American innovation machine, we can
outcompete any other nation."