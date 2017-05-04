REFILE-SolarCity performance points to rockier outlook for rooftop solar

(Fixes misspelled word in third paragraph)
By Nichola Groom
May 4 Tesla's SolarCity reported a drop
of nearly 40 percent in solar installations for the first
quarter on Wednesday, the latest sign of a reversal in fortunes
for the once high-flying residential solar industry.
In an earnings report this week, Tesla said it deployed 150
megawatts of solar generation in the first quarter of 2017
compared to 245 MW in the first quarter of last year.
The company, which announced last week it was curtailing
door-to-door sales, said it had prioritized higher-margin
projects that generate cash up front rather than trying to sell
as many installations as possible. But the dramatic drop in
sales for a company that had consistently delivered double-digit
growth puts it in line with a broad trend affecting the
rooftop-solar industry.
Across the sector, installers report more difficulty finding
customers. Subsidies have dwindled or been eliminated in some
states, and many of the easiest consumers to sell to -
environmentally conscious homeowners with disposable income -
have already purchased rooftop systems.
"The trendsetters are kind of gone," Tammy Goad, vice
president of corporate development for California-based Valley
Energy said at a solar industry conference in San Diego on
Tuesday.
Stiff competition in the industry has pushed some companies
out of the market, or forced them to scale back. One of the
nation's biggest rooftop solar companies, Sungevity, filed for
bankruptcy earlier this year.
"Two years ago I thought I was a brilliant marketer. Today,
I'm looking for answers," said Kathi McCalligan, director of
marketing for San Diego installer Baker Electric, at the
conference. The gathering focused on customer acquisition and
was put on by the Solar Energy Industries Association.
Rooftop solar, a novelty in many neighborhoods just a few
years ago, has enjoyed dramatic growth in recent years,
including a 66 percent rise in installations between 2014 and
2015, according to SEIA and research firm GTM Research.
That growth rate slipped to 19 percent last year, and the
trend has worsened significantly in 2017. Not only did SolarCity
post its worst quarterly solar deployments in nearly two years,
residential interconnection requests at California's three
investor-owned utilities were down 35 percent in January and
February, according to state data. California makes up about
half the residential solar market.
Heavy rains in those months were likely to blame for some of
that decline, but industry insiders say installations have not
recovered as much as expected this spring.
At the same time, consumer complaints about high-pressure
sales tactics are on the rise, according to government and
private agencies. They say that aggressive door-to-door
soliciting and telemarketing have soured some consumers on
solar, as have online ads promising "free solar."
Solar-related complaints to the Better Business Bureau, a
non-profit that promotes ethical business practices, are up 29
percent nationwide so far this year, Greg Dunn, president of the
Hawaii BBB, said during a presentation at the conference. Nearly
a quarter of those complaints relate to sales practice issues.
In California, the state's Contractors State License Board
said it has received 199 complaints through early April, a level
that is on track to exceed the 452 complaints received in 2016.
The rise in complaints has prompted the introduction of
solar consumer protection bills in Florida and California, and
SEIA earlier this year launched a campaign aimed at protecting
solar consumers.
On Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that federal
regulators are probing whether large installers Sunrun Inc
and SolarCity have fully disclosed their contract
cancellation rates.
Other big players in rooftop solar including SunPower Corp
, Sunrun and Vivint Solar Inc will report
quarterly results next week.
