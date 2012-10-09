US Treasury watchdog investigates solar tax grant program

WASHINGTON Oct 9 The Treasury Department's
inspector general is investigating a popular stimulus program
that helped rooftop solar panel projects turn tax credits into
cash grants.
The Treasury's internal watchdog is looking at how the
department managed the program and is searching for "possible
misrepresentations" about the fair market value of solar systems
that received grants, one large installer of solar panels
disclosed in a filing with U.S. regulators late last week.
The inspector general issued subpoenas to SolarCity Corp and
other big players in the market, working with the Justice
Department's civil division, San Mateo, California-based
SolarCity said.
A spokesman for the Treasury Department's inspector general
declined to comment.
The watchdog has asked for documents dating back to 2007,
including communications with other solar development companies
and firms that appraised solar energy property for the grants,
SolarCity said.
The program, known as Section 1603, allowed renewable energy
project owners to recover 30 percent of their construction costs
in cash. It has been credited with helping boost the solar
industry at a time when it was difficult to find financing.
The cash grant program reverted to a tax credit at the end
of last year. Solar developers have been able to sell such
incentives to investors who finance the projects.
SolarCity said it did not know of specific allegations of
misrepresentation. If any were found, the company could face
damages, penalties and tax liabilities, it said.
"We anticipate that at least six months will be required to
gather all of the requested documents and provide them to the
Inspector General, and at least another year following that for
the Inspector General to conclude its review of the materials,"
the company said in its filing.
The disclosure was made in SolarCity's U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission filing for an initial public offering. It
wants to raise up to $201 million.
SolarCity said the Internal Revenue Service is also auditing
two of SolarCity's investment funds and is reviewing the fair
market value of the solar power systems receiving grants.
Companies that have provided funds to finance SolarCity's
projects include Google Inc and U.S. Bancorp.
Such investors use the 30 percent federal tax credit for solar
energy systems to reduce their tax liabilities.