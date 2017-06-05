Tesla, Sunrun expected to resume Nevada rooftop solar sales

| June 5
June 5 U.S. solar companies Tesla Inc
and Sunrun Inc on Monday said they would resume selling
rooftop panels in Nevada because legislators passed a bill
reinstating a policy the state had abandoned 18 months ago.
Assembly Bill 405, which supporters say they expect Nevada
Governor Brian Sandoval to sign in coming days, would require
electric utilities to purchase excess power generated from their
customers' rooftop solar installations at near the full retail
rate. That rate will step down gradually as more and more
households go solar.
Officials in Sandoval's office could not immediately be
reached for comment.
Known as net metering, the buy-back policy is critical to
making residential solar affordable by giving solar owners
credit on their bills for energy they produce but do not use.
Nevada's Public Utilities Commission scrapped its previous
net metering policy at the end of 2015, moving households with
solar panels to a far less advantageous rate structure for power
sold back to the utility.
The move, which prompted Tesla's subsidiary, SolarCity, and
rival Sunrun Inc to stop doing business in the state,
was unpopular with Nevada residents. Solar installation jobs
fell 32 percent in 2016 in Nevada.
On Monday, both Tesla and Sunrun said they would return to
Nevada once the bill was signed.
Opponents of net metering argue that forcing utilities to
pay high rates for rooftop solar in effect means that customers
who do not have solar panels subsidize those who do.
"This legislation, which is supported by businesses and
consumers alike, will not only bring back solar energy to Nevada
and enable the industry to innovate and grow sustainably, it
will create thousands of jobs and bring millions of dollars in
economic benefits to the state," a Tesla spokesperson said in an
emailed statement.
The bill, which passed in the state senate on Sunday and in
the assembly on May 23, received support from both Democrats and
Republicans, and the solar industry rallied behind it as well.
"This is a victory hard won and a testament to the
overwhelming support for rooftop solar in Nevada," Alex
McDonough, Sunrun vice president of public policy said in an
emailed statement.
(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)