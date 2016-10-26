Clouds gather in rooftop solar's biggest U.S. market

SAN DIEGO Oct 26 For years, the quiet, winding
streets of the Scripps Ranch neighborhood have been pure gold
for solar installers.
Thanks to its high power prices, hot summers and large homes
to cool, a greater share of Scripps Ranch residents have
embraced solar power than anywhere else in California, itself
the nation's solar energy leader.
The rooftops of some 2,000 homes - 26 percent - are fitted
with panels in Scripps Ranch, according to an analysis of state
and utility solar installation numbers and U.S. Census Bureau
housing data by the non-profit Center for Sustainable Energy and
the environmental news web site EcoWatch.
The growth has been rapid. In July of 2014, San Diego
installer Sullivan Solar put up its first solar system on
Scripps Ranch's Pinecastle Street, celebrating with a block
party. The pizza and wine paid off: Sullivan installed systems
on 11 of 48 homes on the street.
"If you can afford the upfront, it's a no brainer," said
Caroline Coats, a nearby resident who hired Sullivan to install
a solar system four years ago.
As much as Scripps Ranch symbolizes rooftop solar's success,
it also illustrates the challenges facing the industry today.
After rising 64 percent in the first half of the year in Scripps
Ranch, installations tumbled 50 percent in July and August
combined, according to utility data. Across California, growth
also has slowed this year, and, in the third quarter,
installations dropped year over year.
Industry watchers say many factors are at play, including
shrinking incentives, wariness of future government actions and
consumer fatigue with marketing tactics. Also, many of the most
likely buyers - affluent, environmentally inclined homeowners in
sunny places - already have rooftop systems, making winning new
customers harder and costlier.
LESS INCENTIVE
California for years has required utilities to purchase
excess rooftop solar power, paying homeowners in credits that
lower their utility bills. But this so-called "net-metering"
mandate capped the number of people who qualified for the most
attractive incentive. In June, the utility serving Scripps
Ranch, Sempra Energy unit San Diego Gas & Electric, was
the first to reach its limit, and the state's other large
utilities are expected to reach theirs soon.
Scripps Ranch homeowners who put up panels now still will be
able to sell power they don't use to the utility at the same
retail rates as those who got in before the cap. But they will
have to pay $100 to $200 more per year in fees and charges to
SDG&E. They also eventually will be shifted to new, time-of-use
power rates, which could result in lower credits.
Installers say such changes will be meager compared to the
thousands of dollars in savings over the life of a system. But
customers seem skeptical. At the peak, installers were putting
up 55 systems a month, on average, in Scripps Ranch. In July and
August - typically good months - installations dropped to 15 and
36, respectively.
Residential solar connections were down 25 percent in the
third quarter compared to a year earlier in the utility's entire
San Diego territory.
"The phones just aren't ringing as much," said Ian Lochore,
director of residential sales at Baker Electric in nearby
Escondido.
A less dramatic slowdown is playing out across California,
which produces about 40 percent of the nation's residential
solar.
The sector saw slower growth in the first half of the year,
and declines in the third quarter. Installations in Pacific Gas
& Electric's service territory in Northern and Central
California fell 7 percent year-over-year, while in Southern
California Edison's territory they fell 4 percent.
National installers like SolarCity Corp and Sunrun
Inc, whose investors had gotten used to sky-high growth
rates, slashed forecasts this year, while their stocks have been
pummeled. SolarCity has agreed to be bought by electric car
maker Tesla Motors Inc, but investors have concerns
about the wisdom of merging two companies that require
substantial cash to fund growth.
FEWER POTENTIAL CUSTOMERS
Now that many of the homeowners best-positioned to benefit
from rooftop installations have them, today's pool of potential
customers has less incentive to go solar.
"A lot of the early adopters have gone solar already, so the
market is kind of shifting toward people who might need more
information or explanation before they make the shift," PG&E
spokeswoman Ari Vanrenen said.
In Scripps Ranch, for instance, many homeowners without
solar say their power bills are too low, or their rooftops too
shady.
Ken Ingrao, a Scripps Ranch resident who said he did "tons
of research" about solar, decided his $220-a-month power bill
was too low to justify an investment of up to $28,000.
"It's a good option for people who are spending $800 a
month putting the air on 24-7," Ingrao said. "But we don't do
that."
Working harder to win customers has raised costs. Both
SolarCity and Sunrun reported large increases in sales and
marketing costs in the first half of the year compared with
2015. Customer acquisition costs could rise further this year,
GTM Research said.
More aggressive marketing carries risks, however.
Some solar vendors "come across as used car sales people,"
said Vikram Aggarwal, chief executive of EnergySage, an online
comparison-shopping marketplace for solar.
"A lot of consumers tell us that their first interaction
with solar was negative," he said.
Nearly 300 people filed solar-related complaints with the
state last year, an increase of 25 percent, according to the
California Contractors State Licensing Board, which pledged to
step up enforcement.
BIGGEST COMPANIES HARDEST HIT
The slowdown is having the greatest impact on the industry's
biggest installers.
A drop in installations in regions served by SCE and PG&E
between the first and second quarters of this year mostly
involved U.S. installer SolarCity, a GTM Research analysis of
installation data showed. Sunrun installations were flat, while
local and regional installers, on average, showed growth.
SolarCity spokesman Jonathan Bass blamed lackluster
performance in the second quarter on the fact that it was
leasing installations to customers rather than offering a loan
to purchase. Demand for a loan option introduced in the second
quarter has increased every month, Bass said, adding that
California sales, which includes leased and purchased systems,
rose in the third quarter compared with the second quarter.
Sunrun Chief Executive Lynn Jurich would not comment on her
company's third quarter performance but said in an emailed
statement that the industry "does face some headwinds from time
to time that can include anything from seasonality to
uncertainty created in consumers' minds when we go through
regulatory change."
Sunrun believes there are five times as many "solar-ready
homes" in California than have gone solar, Jurich added.
Both SolarCity and Sunrun have said new products, such as
energy storage and the "solar roofs" SolarCity is expected to
unveil later this week, will create new growth.
(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Sue Horton and Lisa
Girion)