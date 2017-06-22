Solar shares shine after Trump talks up 'solar wall'

| NEW YORK, June 22
Shares of solar companies
soared on Thursday and their options drew a rush of bullish
activity a day after U.S. President Donald Trump broached the
subject of placing solar-power panels on his proposed wall along
the Mexican border.
First Solar Inc's shares rose 3.2 pct to $38.42 and
SunPower Corp shares were up 13 percent to $8.69.
Shares of the Guggenheim Solar fund rose 2.5 pct to
$19.39.
Raymond James energy analyst Pavel Molchanov cited Trump's
comments about possibly putting solar panels on the wall during
a rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Wednesday as the reason behind
the spike in the shares.
"Trump talked yesterday about a 'solar wall' on the Mexican
border - that might sound like a joke but it's not," he said.
Solar panels are among proposals that have been submitted by
companies interested in the wall project to the Department of
Homeland Security, according to media reports.
Molchanov warned investors this was not a good reason to
chase the rally in shares.
"Setting aside the broader question of whether the wall will
even be politically realistic, the notion that it will be
covered in solar hardware is entirely far-fetched," he said. "It
is hard to take this idea seriously."
Molchanov has a "market perform" rating on First Solar and
an "outperform" rating on SunPower.
Traders in the options market took the opportunity to load
up on bullish call options on First Solar, SunPower and Canadian
Solar Inc.
Calls convey the right to buy shares at a fixed price in the
future and usually are used to place bets on shares rising.
Near-term calls on First Solar and SunPower changed hands at
a rapid pace, sending trading volume to several times their
daily average, according to options analytics firm Trade Alert.
Solar stocks, including Vivint Solar and Sunrun Inc
got a boost on Tuesday after Goldman Sachs upgraded its
rating on Vivint to "buy," citing potential for mergers and
acquisitions in the sector.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Daniel Bases and
Bill Trott)