US to finalize stricter soot standards on Friday

WASHINGTON Dec 14 The Obama administration will finalize stronger limits on soot pollution from power plants and diesel engines on Friday, health groups said.

The new standards, which the Environmental Protection Agency was under court order to finalize, will limit annual average soot emissions to about 12 micrograms per cubic meter of air from the standard of 15 micrograms set in 1997, the groups said.

