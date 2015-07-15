S.Korea seeking arms deal with U.S. worth up to $2.5 billion -agency

BRIEF-Comvita expects reported after-tax loss of NZ$7-7.5 mln for HY
* Likely to see a 60% shortfall in harvest expectations this season from our own apiary operations
WASHINGTON, July 15 South Korea is considering upgrading 134 U.S.-made F-16 jet fighters with new mission computers, radars, navigation systems and other equipment in a deal worth an estimated $2.5 billion, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Wednesday.
The agency said the U.S. State Department notified Congress on Tuesday that it had made a determination approving the potential foreign military sale to South Korea.
South Korea is looking to upgrade 134 Lockheed Martin F-16 aircraft to include modular mission computers, scanned array radar, friend or foe identification systems, navigation systems and radar warning systems, among other items, the agency said.
Seoul also has asked to purchase a number of precision weapons, including laser-guided bombs and bomb tail kits. It also is seeking training weapons, and U.S. government and contractor technical support. (Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Christian Plumb)
* Likely to see a 60% shortfall in harvest expectations this season from our own apiary operations
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 20 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is only hours old, but already a small parade of S&P 500 companies' chiefs have voiced optimism that his promised tax cuts, stimulus spending and deregulation will boost corporate profits.
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday it had signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's massive Tenke copper mine.