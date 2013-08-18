Lockheed says S. Korea jet fighter contest not over

WASHINGTON Aug 18 Lockheed Martin Corp
said on Sunday it would continue to work with the U.S.
government on South Korea's huge fighter jet competition,
despite reports that the firm's F-35 had been eliminated due to
its high cost leaving only Boeing Co's F-15 in the
running.
"Lockheed Martin has not received an official notification
from the Republic of Korea regarding the results of the price
bidding for the F-X Program," the company said in a statement.
"The F-X source selection process has multiple phases and we
will continue to work closely with the U.S. government as they
offer the F-35 to Korea," it said.
South Korea's F-X program is aimed at buying 60
next-generation fighter jets to replace its current aging fleet.
The country's Defense Acquisition Program Administration
resumed the bidding last week for the jets after suspending the
process in July because all the bids were too high.
The United States handles foreign military sales on a
government-to-government basis, with the companies providing
information on price and other details.
South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported earlier on Sunday
that Boeing's F-15 Silent Eagle appeared to be the last plane in
the running for the $7.2 billion fighter project.
The same report said the Eurofighter Tranche 3 Typhoon made
by the European Aeronautic Defense and Space Company
was eliminated because of paperwork problems and the F-35
stealth jet made by Lockheed was priced too high.
Boeing also said it was still waiting to hear the outcome of
the competition.
"We believe our F-15 proposal can affordably meet the
Republic of Korea's requirements. We await their decision and
stand ready to deliver on our commitments," a spokesman for
Boeing said.
One industry source said Seoul's decision would be decided
on other factors besides cost, including the capabilities of the
new fighters.
"It's not going to be decided on cost alone," said the
source, who was not authorized to speak publicly. The source
said cost accounted for 15 percent of the decision.
South Korean officials were expected to examine the
capabilities of the proposed aircraft over the next 30 days, the
source said.