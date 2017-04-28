THAAD to have initial operational capability "very soon" -Pentagon

REFILE-BRIEF-US Energy Corp appoints Ryan Smith as CFO
* Appoints Ryan Smith as company's chief financial officer effective as of May 18, 2017
WASHINGTON, April 28 A U.S. anti-missile defense system being deployed to South Korea will have initial operational capability "very soon," a Pentagon spokesman told reporters on Friday.
"It is moving very quickly, it will (have) initial operational capability very soon," Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis said.
In an interview, Trump told Reuters on Thursday he wants South Korea to pay for the $1 billion Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* On May 22, Co, Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Co's deferred PP obligation for Delaware Basin JV Gathering for $37.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director