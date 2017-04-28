版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 29日 星期六 00:46 BJT

THAAD to have initial operational capability "very soon" -Pentagon

WASHINGTON, April 28 A U.S. anti-missile defense system being deployed to South Korea will have initial operational capability "very soon," a Pentagon spokesman told reporters on Friday.

"It is moving very quickly, it will (have) initial operational capability very soon," Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis said.

In an interview, Trump told Reuters on Thursday he wants South Korea to pay for the $1 billion Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by James Dalgleish)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐