US-Korea free trade pact takes effect amid controversy

* Pact slashes tariffs on U.S. manufactured, farm goods
* Deal stalled for years by U.S. concern about auto trade
* Implementation could hang on outcome of Korean elections
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, March 15 A U.S.-South Korea
free trade pact that has stirred controversy in both countries
since it was negotiated took effect on Thursday with
opposition politicians in Seoul vowing to block parts of the
deal they don't like.
"The U.S.-Korea agreement is a landmark deal with an
important ally," U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk said in a
statement hailing the accord as the most significant U.S. free
trade pact in 20 years.
"Starting today, Korea's doors are wide open for
Made-In-America exports that will support well-paying jobs here
at home," Kirk said.
U.S. President Barack Obama and South Korean
President Lee Myung-bak spoke by phone on Tuesday "to
welcome the entry into force of the U.S.-Korea Free Trade
Agreement (KORUS) at midnight on March 15 in both countries,"
the White House said in a statement.
The pact, which was signed in 2007 and finally approved by
both countries in late 2011, immediately eliminates 80 percent
of South Korea's duties on U.S. manufactured goods and nearly
two-thirds of its duties on U.S. farm products.
South Korea is the United States' seventh-largest trading
partner and has an economy valued at $1 trillion dollars. The
pact's tariff cuts are expected to boost U.S. exports to Korea
by $10 billion to $11 billion, helping to support 70,000 jobs.
The agreement mostly negotiated by the administration of
former U.S. President George W. Bush and former South
Korean President Roh Moo-hyun also opens up more of South
Korea's large services market to U.S. companies and has new
protections for exporters, investors, and intellectual property
rights holders.
Lee's decision shortly after taking office in 2008 to reopen
South Korea's market to U.S. beef triggered massive protests
that caused the new president's popularity to plummet.
Within the United States, opposition from Obama's fellow
Democrats prompted Obama to renegotiate the deal in late 2010 to
get a better deal for U.S. automakers.
Ford Motor Co. and union groups complained the original pact
failed to tear down longstanding "non-tariff" barriers to South
Korea's auto market.
Once finally submitted to Congress, the pact sailed swiftly
through both the House of Representatives and Senate.
Lee's party rammed the agreement through the South Korean
parliament in November, despite an attempt by an opposition
lawmaker to disrupt the vote by detonating a tear gas cannister.
In February, nearly 100 South Korean parliamentarians,
mostly from the opposition party, wrote to President Barack
Obama to urge him not to implement the agreement without making
a number of changes first, particularly in the section governing
bilateral investment disputes.
"If our cordial and earnest request would be overlooked by
your administration, we would have to take all measures possible
to freeze implementation of the KORUS FTA, as we are expected to
gain a majority of seats in the National Assembly in the coming
(April 11) general elections," the lawmakers said.
Expecting their candidate also to win the South Korean
presidential election in December, the lawmakers warned "the
agreement would be subject to termination" if not revised by
then.
Jeffrey Schott, an senior fellow at the Peterson Institute
for International Economics, said he doubts the Korean
opposition party will carry through on its threats.
Public Citizen's Global Trade Watch has accused Obama of
rushing implementation of the pact to "cement" it into place
before South Korea's opposition party takes power.