RPT-US denies preliminary duties on Korea refrigerators

WASHINGTON Aug 30 The U.S. Commerce
Department, in a preliminary ruling on Tuesday, said South
Korean refrigerator manufacturers had not received big enough
subsidies to warrant U.S. countervailing duties.
The decision is setback for Whirlpool (WHR.N), which
accused the South Korean government of subsidizing domestic
manufacturers including LG Electronics (066570.KS), Samsung
Electronics [SMELA.UL] and Daewoo Electronics [DEWOO.UL].
The Department said it found subsidy rates of less than 1
percent for the three companies, which under U.S. law is not
large enough to warrant duties.
