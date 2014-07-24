REFILE-Minnesota man asked to leave Southwest flight after critical tweet

(Refiles to correct typographical error on third paragraph)
July 24 A Minnesota man and his two sons were
asked to leave a Southwest Airlines flight after the man
sent a tweet complaining about being treated rudely by a gate
agent.
Duff Watson said he was flying from Denver to Minneapolis on
Sunday and tried to board in a spot for frequent flyer
privileges he held and take his sons, ages 6 and 9, with him,
even though they had a later spot to board the plane.
The agent told him that he would have to wait if he wanted
to board with his children. Watson replied that he had boarded
early with them before and then sent out a tweet that read
"RUDEST AGENT IN DENVER. KIMBERLY S. GATE C39. NOT HAPPY @SWA."
Watson told TV broadcaster KARE in Minneapolis on Wednesday
that after he boarded, an announcement came over the plane
asking his family to exit the aircraft. Once at the gate, the
agent said that unless the tweet was deleted, police would be
called and the family would not be allowed back onboard.
"We get bounced off the plane, and it turns into a
completely different situation and escalated for reasons that
are quite honestly silly," said Watson, who eventually boarded
and flew back home, after agreeing to delete the tweet.
Southwest said in a statement that a customer was briefly
removed from the flight, and as an airline, it has no intention
to stifle customer feedback on social media.
"Our decision was not based solely on a customer's tweet,"
it said, adding it offered the customer vouchers as a gesture of
goodwill.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Bill
Trott and Eric Beech)