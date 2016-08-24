Soybeans trip up top traders, prompt rare offer to U.S. farmers

| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Aug 24 Two of the world's biggest
agricultural trading houses bungled crop sales they made on
behalf of U.S. farmers this year because of what one described
as "unique" price moves for soybeans, prompting both to take
rare steps to keep disgruntled customers.
Every year, hundreds of U.S. farmers trust major grain
traders, including privately held Cargill Inc and
Bunge Ltd, to sell parts of their harvests on their
behalf for a fee. They hope the global reach and expertise of
these companies will secure the best price and profits.
But this spring, a 37 percent surge in U.S. soybean futures
caught many traders and veteran agriculture economists off
guard. Large supplies were expected to keep prices low, but
flooding in Argentina sparked heavy buying instead.
Cargill and Bunge separately sold most of the soybeans they
were trading on behalf of farmers at about $9 a bushel, well
below the rally's peak near $12 in June, five farmers who used
the services told Reuters.
This month, Cargill reported that the surge hurt quarterly
earnings because its traders in May had made wrong-way bets that
prices would fall. Bunge, too, reported weaker quarterly results
for oilseed trading, while Wilmar International Ltd
posted its first-ever quarterly loss because of untimely
purchases of soybeans.
"We're all trying to figure out exactly what went on,"
University of Illinois agricultural economist Scott Irwin said
about the market's moves.
Cargill Chief Financial Officer Marcel Smits and Bunge Chief
Executive Officer Soren Schroder said in separate interviews
that their trading programs have worked well for farmers over
the long run. They said they did not have details about the
programs' results so far in 2016.
It is not clear exactly how many farmers take part in the
programs or how much money they feel was left on the table.
The large grain companies rarely reveal how and where they
make money inside their trading businesses. Last year, about
half of Bunge's earnings came from a large division of the
company that includes soybean trading. Cargill does not detail
how much of its profits come from trading.
MISSING PEAK PRICES
This year's trades on soybeans have raised questions among
some farmers about the value of using the grain companies to
trade.
"This year I can say honestly is the worst job they have
done regarding soybeans," said Brad Orr, an Illinois farmer who
has used Cargill's trading service for about 7 years.
"The bean market rallied $3, and they didn't capture any of
it."
Orr said he had 30,000 bushels of soybeans in the company's
crop program. That means Cargill's trades may have cost him up
to about $90,000.
Making poor trading decisions hits bottom line profits for
the big traders because they regularly buy and sell grain to
keep their businesses running. When they affect farmers'
incomes, it threatens the close relationship between the
companies and the customers who ultimately provide the crops
that they move around the world.
In June, Bunge wrote to farmers offering a one-off chance to
re-do soybean sales, according to a letter sent to customers and
seen by Reuters. It said the company had faced "unique soybean
price action" and thanked participants for their trust.
A company spokeswoman did not respond to requests for
comment.
"They know they missed the boat," said Tennessee farmer Lyn
Stacey, who used Bunge's service. "They've given us an option to
increase our bottom line."
That same month, Cargill's corn merchandising manager, Randy
Christy, told clients the company had "missed the market"
trading soybeans, in a web cast seen by Reuters. He said in a
subsequent web cast that Cargill was exploring options
strategies to increase the value of its positions.
Cargill spokeswoman Antonella Bellman told Reuters that a
team of experts trade on behalf of farmers in its ProPricing
program. The company's "first priority is to deliver the best
overall level of performance and risk management on behalf of
our ProPricing customers," she said.
"The results of our current ProPricing contracts, just like
any other ProPricing contract, are addressed directly with
participating customers," she said.
Missteps are rare for Cargill's program, which has
outperformed on one-year soybean contracts for seven of the past
eight years through to 2015. Graphic: tmsnrt.rs/2bBAX2T
And the company has taken tough action in the past when trading
goes awry.
After a wrong-way trade threw up a $100 million loss at
Cargill's North American energy arm in 2014, the company exited
a number of markets and made management changes.
Historically, advisers on trading have struggled to
consistently beat agricultural markets, according to a
University of Illinois analysis of trading recommendations from
1995 to 2004. The review included dozens of firms, though not
programs run by the major grain handlers.
Brett Wong, a senior research analyst for Piper Jaffray who
tracks Bunge, said farmers often want to delay sales for what
they consider the optimum price, while grain handlers aim to
sell consistently for smaller margins.
"What the farmer needs is not, in my view, the same as what
Bunge and Cargill and Louis Dreyfus are doing," Wong said. "The
farmer needs the third-party guy who is working specifically on
the farmer's behalf."
Stacey, the farmer from Tennessee, said he accepted Bunge's
offer to sell soybeans for a higher price this summer.
Ohio farmer Nathan Fortkamp, another participant, declined.
He said he was reluctant to allow Bunge to trade his crops again
in 2017 as part of the deal.
"I think I'll be doing it all myself," he said. "That way I
don't have anyone to blame but me."
(Additional reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; editing by Jo
Winterbottom and Edward Tobin)