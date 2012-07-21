RPT-Glimmers of growth on Florida's Space Coast after shuttle shutdown

* About 7,400 laid off after shuttle program ended
* Embraer, private space companies move to Brevard
* Supersonic space plane promises futuristic new jobs
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., July 21 Shuttles Bar &
Grill, a once-popular roadside diner a few miles south of the
Kennedy Space Center, is shuttered, and a "For Rent" sign is
taped to the window of a bagel shop that used to serve space
center workers an early bird breakfast.
But a year after the United States ended NASA's space
shuttle program, crippling communities around Cape Canaveral
that had grown dependent on government contracts, private
spaceflight and other ventures are starting to fill the void.
Titusville, Florida, which bore the brunt of the layoff
tsunami following the shuttles' retirement, this month landed
Utah-based Rocket Crafters, which plans one day to fly
Supersonic passenger space planes around the globe.
"Bit by bit, we're seeing companies that are technical in
nature that are taking advantage of the high-tech workforce,"
said Marcia Gaedcke, president of the Titusville Area Chamber of
Commerce.
Rocket Crafters is developing a hybrid fuel rocket engine
with a 7,000-mile (11,265-km) range. Its space planes would take
off and land horizontally, like conventional airplanes, but
travel above the atmosphere in suborbital space.
"The idea is to go from Titusville to anywhere in the world
at about one-sixth of the normal aircraft time," said Michael
Powell, who oversees the Titusville airport where Rocket
Crafters plans to build a manufacturing plant and operations
center.
The company expects to hire between 500 and 1,000 employees
and is a sign of the times as Kennedy Space Center repositions
itself to support a variety of government, commercial and
scientific programs after three decades of shuttle operations.
NASA currently employs 8,500 contractors and civil servants
at the Kennedy Space Center, which is being revamped for
launching the agency's new heavy-lift Space Launch System rocket
and Orion space capsule.
The system is intended to fly astronauts to asteroids, the
moon and other destinations beyond the International Space
Station, which orbits about 240 miles (385 km) above Earth.
A decade ago, NASA's workforce was nearly twice its current
size. But as the shuttle program wound down, about 7,400
contractors were shown the door.
ECONOMIC CRATER
That opened what Sean Snaith, an economist and director of
the University of Central Florida's Institute for Economic
Competitiveness, described as "a pretty big crater" in the
region's economy.
“"In the beginning, there were numerous jobs for mechanical
engineers, but the problem I'm running into is that they're
looking for people who have experience in computer-aided design
in 3-D and I don't have that background," said Irwin Minsky, 61,
who was laid off by shuttle prime contractor United Space
Alliance in April 2011.
Minsky, who holds a master's degree in mechanical
engineering, said he had not had any job interviews, but was
considering taking classes to update his skills.
Ed Avery, a former launch pad technician and quality
inspector, is not waiting any longer. The 51-year-old is
recruiting former colleagues to staff work-at-home call centers,
a job he says pays between $8.50 and $19 an hour.
That is less than what Avery earned at the space center, but
it beats most wages in Titusville and elsewhere in the so-called
Space Coast region, where a close association with the U.S.
space program is reflected in the 3-2-1 telephone area code.
Brevard Workforce, the county's training and job placement
agency, reports that about half of the 5,700 workers it tracks
have found jobs, although about 900 had to relocate.
NASA's layoffs coincided with the worst housing crisis to
hit central Florida since the shutdown of the Apollo U.S. space
program 40 years ago.
But home sales and median prices have been picking up this
year, and Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer, which opened
its first U.S. assembly plant in Melbourne, Florida, last year,
recently announced a 67,000-square-foot (6,225-square-metre)
expansion to house an engineering and technology research
center.
POLITICAL FALLOUT?
The company expects to add 200 engineers, with average
annual salaries of $70,000, beginning this month.
“"Because there is so much in the way of aviation and
aircraft industry in Brevard County, we're able to select the
right kind of people that will work for Embraer. There's a lot
of talent in this area," said Phil Krull, Embraer's managing
director in Melbourne.
Overall, the county's unemployment rate is 9 percent, down
from a peak of 11.7 percent in August 2011, following the
shuttle program layoffs, according to Snaith. The national
jobless rate is 8.2 percent.
“Much of the local backlash for canceling the shuttle
program fell on President Barack Obama, even though the decision
was made before the Democrat took office in January 2009.
Since space is an integral part of central Florida's
economy, that same backlash threatens to hurt Obama in his
campaign for re-election on Nov. 6 against Republican rival Mitt
Romney.
The so-called I-4 corridor region, spanning the interstate
highway that cuts across Florida's midsection, is seen as home
to many undecided voters in the battleground state.
"If you're the incumbent when it hits the fan, you take the
blame," said Dale Ketcham, a Florida space policy analyst who
works with several business development and research agencies.
"The I-4 corridor is the most important piece of political
real estate in the country," he said.