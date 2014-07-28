Rocket blasts off with U.S. 'neighborhood watch' spy satellites

| July 28
July 28 An unmanned Delta 4 rocket blasted off
from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Monday with
a pair of U.S. military satellites designed to keep watch on
other countries' spacecraft.
The 206-foot (63-meter) tall rocket, built by United Launch
Alliance, a partnership of Lockheed Martin and Boeing
, lifted off at 7:28 p.m. EDT (2328 GMT) and blazed
through partly cloudy skies as it headed into orbit, a United
Launch Alliance live webcast showed.
Launch of two satellites for the U.S. Air Force's recently
declassified Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program,
or GSSAP, had been slated for July 23, but was delayed one day
to resolve a technical issue with ground support equipment and
then three more times by poor weather.
Once in orbit, the GSSAP satellites, built by Orbital
Sciences Corp, will drift above and below a 22,300-mile
(35,970-km) high zone that houses most of the world's
communications satellites and other spacecraft.
General William Shelton, head of Air Force Space Command,
likened GSSAP to a "neighborhood watch program" that will keep
tabs on other countries' satellites.
The program "will bolster our ability to discern when
adversaries attempt to avoid detection and to discover
capabilities they may have which might be harmful to our
critical assets at these higher altitudes," Shelton said during
a speech in February that unveiled the once-classified program.
GSSAP also will track orbital debris, which could pose a
threat to operational satellites. Current ground-based radar
systems and telescopes can monitor objects that are bigger than
about 4 inches (10 cm) in diameter. The trash includes spent
rocket bodies and the remains of a satellite that China exploded
in 2007 as part of a widely condemned anti-satellite missile
test.
The Air Force currently tracks about 23,000 pieces of space
junk.
Costs and technical details of the GSSAP program were not
released. The rocket also carries a small secondary satellite
that will be used for engineering tests.
The Air Force mission bumped NASA's debut test flight of its
Orion deep space capsule, which also will fly on a Delta 4
rocket. NASA's launch is now targeted for December.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz in Mojave, California; Editing by
Eric Walsh)