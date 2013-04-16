New U.S. rocket cleared for test flight from Virginia spaceport

* Orbital Sciences Corp to fly cargo to space station
* Second private firm hired by NASA for resupply flights
* Antares rocket debut set for Wednesday
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 16 A second U.S.
company hired by NASA to fly cargo to the International Space
Station was cleared to test-fly its Antares rocket from a newly
developed commercial spaceport in Virginia, officials said on
Tuesday.
Orbital Sciences Corp. plans to launch its 130-foot
(40-meter) -tall Antares rocket late Wednesday afternoon from
the newly built Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport, located at
NASA's Wallops Flight Facility south of Chincoteague, Virginia.
The rocket will carry an 8,378-pound (3,800-kg) dummy
capsule designed to mimic the company's Cygnus spacecraft, which
is slated to debut on Antares' second flight this summer.
Like startup Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, a
privately-owned firm based in Hawthorne, California, Orbital
Sciences built its cargo ship in partnership with NASA. SpaceX
followed up a May 2012 test flight with two cargo runs to the
space station under a $1.6 billion contract.
In addition to winning $288 million from NASA for Antares
and Cygnus development, Orbital holds a $1.9 billion contract to
fly cargo to the station, a $100 billion research laboratory
that flies about 250 miles (402 km) above Earth.
SpaceX also is working to upgrade its Falcon 9 rocket and
Dragon capsule to fly astronauts to the station. Orbital lost
out on its bid to develop a space taxi service, but hopes to
parlay its cargo-hauling business into additional government and
commercial contracts.
"We feel pretty strongly that a successful test flight, and
also a successful demo (run to the space station) later, will
help us in our marketing a great deal," said Frank Culbertson,
executive vice president with Orbital Sciences and a former
astronaut and NASA manager.
The company had hoped to debut its new rocket and capsule
more than a year ago, but the program was delayed due to
construction and certification issues with the Wallops Island
launch pad.
NASA regularly flies small suborbital rockets, high-altitude
balloons and scientific airplanes from Wallops. The Antares
booster will be the biggest rocket to be launched from the
island.
BREAKING NEW GROUND
The goal of Wednesday's mission is to place the simulated
Cygnus cargo ship into an orbit about 160 miles (258 km) above
the planet, demonstrating the rocket's lift capacity and the
ability to separate the payload.
The test capsule is expected to remain in orbit for about
two weeks before gravitational tugging by Earth will cause it to
fall back into the atmosphere and incinerate.
Unlike SpaceX Dragon capsules which return intact to Earth,
the Cygnus spacecraft - like the Russian, European and Japanese
cargo ships that also service the station - burn up in the
atmosphere after they undock.
Orbital Sciences, however, says it could keep a Cygnus
spacecraft in orbit for up to about a year, enabling it to serve
as a platform for science instruments and experiments after it
departs the station.
The company has been a NASA, Department of Defense and
commercial supplier of launch vehicles, satellites and other
spacecraft since shortly after its founding in 1982. The Dulles,
Va.-based firm employs about 3,600 people. Last year, it
reported revenues of about $1.5 billion.